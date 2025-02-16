The temperature of the 4 Nations Face-Off has reached a fever pitch. After a scintillating overtime between Finland and Sweden in the afternoon, Team USA and Team Canada took center stage. Within seconds of the game beginning, USA and Canada got into three fights featuring both Tkachuk brothers.

Off the opening faceoff, Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves with Canada's Brandon Hagel. These two play on rival NHL teams, the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning respectively, and duked it out. After that fight, Brady Tkachuk dropped the gloves with his brother's NHL teammate Sam Bennett. After a few seconds finally ticked off, Colton Parayko and JT Miller squared off.