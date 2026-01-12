A defending champion got exposed when margins disappeared. For all the winning the Philadelphia Eagles have done over the last two seasons, their 2025 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers felt jarringly familiar. It was neither a blowout nor a collapse. It was a slow, grinding reminder that even champions can be forced to reveal their weaknesses. The Eagles’ 23-19 loss ended not with drama, but with frustration, as a final fourth-down attempt fell incomplete. It was the kind of defeat that doesn’t spark panic. However, it absolutely demands action. Now, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has to recalibrate a roster that is still very good but clearly no longer great.

A season that succeeded, then stalled

Philadelphia’s 2025 season should not be framed as a failure. As defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles finished 11-6. They captured their second straight NFC East title and leaned on a defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in points allowed. That unit carried the team through long stretches. It masked offensive inconsistencies that never fully disappeared.

Speaking of the offense, the regression was real. The Eagles finished 19th in points scored and 24th in total yards. Those numbers would be unremarkable for a rebuilding team, but concerning for a title defender. Sustaining drives became difficult, explosive plays were inconsistent, and late-game execution was hit-or-miss.

Those issues came to a head against San Francisco. The defense did enough to win. The offense did not. In January, that’s usually the difference between advancing and packing up lockers.

Offseason priorities

The Eagles enter the 2026 offseason with a familiar challenge. They need to balance a veteran core with the need for fresh impact talent. Edge rusher tops the list. With Jaelan Phillips and Azeez Ojulari both impending free agents, Philadelphia could suddenly find itself thin at one of the most important positions on the field.

On offense, the uncertainty continues. Dallas Goedert’s contract situation looms large. Replacing his production, both as a receiver and blocker, will not be simple. The offensive line remains a strength, but depth and future-proofing are essential given the age and mileage of key starters.

Sure, the defense ranked highly overall. However, the inability to consistently shut down secondary receivers exposed the need for another boundary corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

This just is a recalibration, and free agency offers immediate solutions.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Eagles' top 4 free agent targets after disappointing Wild Card Round loss to 49ers.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

If Trey Hendrickson reaches the open market, the Eagles should be among the first teams making the call.

Hendrickson is the kind of pass rusher who changes offensive game plans. His sack production is not scheme-dependent. His ability to win late in downs would also instantly elevate Philadelphia’s front. With Phillips’ and Ojulari’s futures uncertain, adding a proven edge presence would stabilize the defense. Hendrickson would preserve its identity as a pressure-first unit.

This would not be a subtle move. It would be a statement. Acquiring Hendrickson means the Eagles intend to remain in the Super Bowl conversation, not merely hover near it.

Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia’s secondary held up admirably in 2025, until it didn’t.

Opposing offenses consistently found success targeting receivers opposite Mitchell. Yes, the scheme helped at times. Still, the personnel gap was evident. Riq Woolen represents the kind of high-upside bet the Eagles often covet. He has elite physical traits, proven production, and room to rebound in the right environment.

Article Continues Below

A change of scenery could unlock Woolen’s best football again. Paired with Mitchell, he would give Philadelphia a boundary duo capable of matching up with the league’s best wideouts. That's something that matters immensely when January football becomes about one-on-one wins.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, New York Jets

The Eagles’ offensive line is still one of the league’s best. Depth, though, is not a luxury but a necessity.

Alijah Vera-Tucker brings versatility, high-level play, and positional flexibility. He fits perfectly with Philadelphia’s offensive philosophy. Whether starting immediately or serving as premium insurance, he would stabilize the interior. Vera-Tucker would also protect Jalen Hurts from the kind of interior pressure that derailed drives late in the season.

This is the type of move that rarely grabs headlines. However, it quietly adds wins in December and January.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens

If Dallas Goedert departs, the Eagles will need more than a placeholder.

Isaiah Likely offers something different and potentially more dynamic as a receiving threat. His ability to line up across formations creates matchup problems. His yards-after-catch skill would also add a layer of explosiveness that Philadelphia’s offense sorely lacked in 2025.

Likely wouldn’t be asked to replicate Goedert’s exact role. Instead, he would help redefine it. Likely could give the Eagles more flexibility in personnel groupings and red-zone concepts.

Final thoughts

The Eagles are still in the Super Bowl conversation for the foreseeable future. That’s what makes this moment so critical.

The defense is still elite. The quarterback is still capable. Their culture is still strong. That said, the Wild Card loss to San Francisco revealed that talent gaps are now the deciding factor at the highest level.

Free agency gives Philadelphia a chance to close those gaps immediately. If the Eagles attack free agency with urgency and precision, this Wild Card loss won’t be remembered as a setback. It’ll be remembered as the moment they reloaded and came back ready to reclaim the throne.