Team USA defenseman Cole Hutson has been discharged from a local hospital after sustaining a head injury during the preliminary-round game against Switzerland at the IIHF World Junior Championship in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday. The 19-year-old, a top prospect for the Washington Capitals, was stretchered off the ice in the second period after appearing to take a shot to the back of his head from Swiss defenseman Gian Meier.

Cole Hutson had to be stretchered off the ice after taking a puck to the head vs. Switzerland. 🙏 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/JDEx3oECTB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hutson, who was skating in front of the US net at the time, went down and was attended to by medical staff using a backboard and stretcher. NHL broadcaster Jon Morosi reported that Hutson was *conscious and alert” and communicating with Team USA captain Brodie Ziemer while being removed. Before immobilization, he was observed moving all extremities. USA Hockey officially listed him as “day-to-day” following his return to the team at the arena.

Amid the injury scare, the US held focus on the ice, defeating Switzerland 2-1. Brodie Ziemer scored 1:12 into the second period, and Will Zellers netted the game-winning goal two minutes later. Hutson did not return to the game after the incident, which caused a brief stoppage in play.

Article Continues Below

Hutson is a highly regarded prospect, selected 43rd overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, last season’s Calder Trophy winner.

Hutson is in his sophomore season at Boston University, where he has recorded seven goals and 13 assists in 18 games. He led all NCAA freshmen in points (46) and assists (32) last season and was named the top freshman in Division I hockey. Hutson also starred in last year’s World Juniors in Ottawa, finishing with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to help the US capture gold, becoming the first defenseman to lead the tournament in scoring.

At the World Juniors in Minnesota, Hutson had already contributed two assists and a +5 rating through the first two games, including a tournament-opening 6-3 victory over Germany. He was leading Team USA in ice time before being removed against Switzerland, logging 8:13 in that contest with one shot on goal.

Following the incident, USA Hockey and Team USA staff continue to monitor Hutson’s condition. His status for the remainder of the tournament will be evaluated before the next game against Slovakia on Monday, ensuring that his return will only occur if it is medically safe.