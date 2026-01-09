The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan represent the first opportunity for NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics to play for their respective nations, and the rosters for the United States, Sweden, and Canada have all been finalized.

Both the United States and Canada feature no shortage of some of the biggest names in the NHL, while there was also a considerable list of deserving players who ultimately did not receive an Olympics invitation to compete in the tournament.

Such was the case with Sweden, who will be bringing plenty of talent to Italy but will also be leaving several notables behind in North America while they attempt to win their first gold medal since 2006.

Who are the biggest names that were left off Sweden's roster?

Mattias Ekholm could have stabilized Sweden's blue line

One of the most reliable defenders for the Edmonton Oilers, Mattias Ekholm is a proven veteran that not only provides snarl and toughness but veteran leadership with plenty of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, having gone in consecutive seasons to the Stanley Cup Final.

Ekholm admitted that it was tough for him to be staying behind, but also conceded that the decision has been made and that he'll have to just live with it.

“It’s disappointing,” said Ekholm, via NHL.com “It was probably my last shot. It’s something that’s right up there with the Stanley Cup, the Olympics, so it’s obviously a huge disappointment. There’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Ekholm has appeared in over 900 NHL games between the Nashville Predators and Oilers, and has accumulated an impressive plus-192 rating. This season, he's averaging 20:44 of ice time per contest.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund would have brought leadership

While the Flames have struggled this season, it hasn't been because of the play of their Swedish-born team captain. Not only did he lead the club in scoring last month, but his teammates can't say enough about his leadership qualities.

Like Ekholm, Backlund was left feeling disappointed that he won't be able to represent his country on the international stage.

“I feel like I played really well this fall and playing against the best players in the world every night, I showed that I can do a good job against them,” Backlund said via the Calgary Herald. “Sweden has a lot of good players, it’s hard to make the team and I never expected it.

“It would have been a dream to go to the Olympics and that’s why I was hoping for it, but I never expected it because I know how good a team Sweden has and there are so many good players, but it’s disappointing and frustrating. I felt like I played really well this year.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska had words for Sweden's management, saying he believed they made a mistake by not including Backlund.

“For me, I’m disappointed for him,” Huska said. “I think they made a mistake. I believe in Mikael. He’s a guy we use in all situations against top players and is having one of his best years as a pro.

“He brings so much more to the table that he just does on the ice. I feel for him, it would have been a wonderful opportunity for him.”

Wild's Marcus Johansson could have given Sweden clutch scoring

It's been a renaissance season for Marcus Johansson, who has helped to lead a surging Minnesota Wild club to a second-place tie with the Dallas Stars in the Central Division standings at the halfway point of the 2025-26 season.

With 12 goals and 32 points, he's on a current pace to match what was his previous career-high in points with 58, set while he was a member of the Washington Capitals during the 2016-17 NHL season.

However, despite playing well, it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on Sweden's roster, which he admitted was a tough pill to swallow.

“I mean, there's nothing I can do about it. I think I've played well,” Johansson said, via NHL insider Michael Russo. “I mean, in the last year, in this whole season, I played well, and the two worlds I went to, I played well. If that doesn't do anything, I mean, what I do now won't change it anyway.

“So I just keep doing what I do. It's obviously sad and disappointing, but I've done what I can, I think. I think I've proven how I can play, and I guess it's not enough.”

Although there aren't as many notable snubs as countries like Canada and the United States, Ekholm, Backlund and Johansson were all probably playing good enough hockey to earn a spot with Team Sweden in Milan next month.