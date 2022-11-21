Published November 21, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

After one month of the 2022-23 NBA season, fans have some idea of what they can expect for their team’s overall season outlook. While some franchises such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks were expected top be top dogs in the East, other teams’ hot starts are coming as a major surprise, such as the Utah Jazz being No. 1 in the West.

For all the positive surprise teams, there have also been some worrying underperformers. For example, the Golden State Warriors would be out of the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today. Although there is still a lot of basketball to be played, some organizations are raising some eyebrows with their poor starts.

Because of that, more and more trade rumors are emerging, linking teams with potentially season-saving moves. With that being said, here are four teams that must already make a move to turn their seasons around well ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

New York Knicks

With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are only 8-9 to start the season. That includes a 4-6 record on the road and a loss to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. With RJ Barrett struggling with his efficiency, shooting below 40 percent from the field, fans are questioning if the team can really compete for anything meaningful this year.

The Knicks are also having problems with their 3-point shot, hitting just 31.5 percent of their shots from deep as a collective. Additionally, they have the seventh-worst defense in the league, allowing 115.3 points per game. Unless those two aspects change soon, it could cost New York its Play-In spot.

The front office should immediately think about addressing those issues as soon as possible. The Knicks could reach out to some organizations, especially rebuilding ones, to see if their 3-point or defensive specialists are available. San Antonio’s Doug McDermott and Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle are some names that could make an impact right away ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Miami Heat

Another Eastern Conference team that is having a poor start is the Miami Heat. With a 7-10 record, Miami is currently out of the Play-In Tournament zone. The Heat are coming off a rough three-game losing streak, including a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Washington Wizards.

But perhaps the biggest issue with the Heat is the team’s record on the road. Miami has only won one out of its seven away games in the 2022-23 season. There were lofty expectations for the Heat in 2022-23 after a strong season last year, but their cold start may have the team re-thinking a few plans.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have all already missed multiple games due to injuries, while Victor Oladipo has yet to make an appearance this season. This is revealing how Miami is lacking depth as it is leaning on non-rotational pieces to pick up more minutes due to the circumstances.

The Heat should try to explore the NBA trade market and bring veterans who can contribute off the bench at a low cost. Terrence Ross and Eric Gordon are just some names that can provide some shooting and experience while the stars are out.

Chicago Bulls

After returning to the playoffs last season, the Bulls were hopeful for a strong start in 2022-23.

That has not been the case thus far, unfortunately. Chicago’s record is 6-10, which is worse than Oklahoma City Thunder’s, and is No. 12 in the East. To make matters worse, Lonzo Ball is still some steps away from returning to action.

While players such as Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond are pleasant surprises in their first season in Chicago, the team could explore moving other pieces. Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr. are still young and could help other teams in the future, but the Bulls need to win now before DeRozan starts to regress.

Chicago could explore some veterans on other teams who want more playing time. Maybe reaching out to the Charlotte Hornets or Orlando Magic for their more experienced players could be a viable option on the NBA trade market.

Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers season is far from what they had hoped. The team is dealing with multiple injuries, most importantly with LeBron James out for the past four games.

At 5-10, LA is in the bottom three in the West, with a serious risk of missing the playoffs. Depending on how James responds to his injury, it might be time for the Lakers to think about their future.

If they continue to struggle, it might be a good idea to explore the trade market and capitalize on their veterans. Patrick Beverley could always add some defense and hustle for playoff teams, and Russell Westbrook has apparently found his new identity as a sixth man. If they turn things around, the Lakers might need to give James and Anthony Davis some extra help.

Whether Los Angeles decides to battle for the postseason or accept its fate in the lottery, the team should make some trades. The window is closing with James, so this might be the Lakers’ last shot at competing for big things with this core.