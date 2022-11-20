Published November 20, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons as possible.

Right now, Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets appears to have popped up on the Lakers’ radar. According to an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager, LA could be in the mix for Rozier if the Hornets decide to blow up their squad. Other guys such as Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee could be on the move as well, but it’s Rozier who seems to have piqued the Lakers’ interest:

“Rozier is a little tougher because he has the contract but he has fans with the Lakers, if they want to give up some picks,” said the executive, via Sean Devenney of heavy.com.

Rozier currently has four more years in his current deal, including this season. He’s set to pocket $96.1 million through 2025-26, which could be a major issue for the Lakers and their salary cap. They will need to make room for Rozier on their roster, and quite possibly, this could come in the form of Russell Westbrook making the move in the opposite direction.

The Lakers have no shortage of backcourt options right now, though, and the addition of Rozier would mean that he would be battling for minutes against Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, and Kendrick Nunn.