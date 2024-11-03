As Paige Bueckers prepares for her final season with UConn women’s basketball, the basketball world is watching with anticipation. Bueckers' impact on the court has been undeniable, even through setbacks like injuries. With her return to form last season, expectations this year are sky-high. Here are four bold predictions for her final season with the Huskies.

Paige Bueckers will lead UConn to a championship title

While returning champions South Carolina, who were undefeated last season, remains the team to beat, UConn has positioned itself as a serious contender if it can stay healthy. Bueckers, in her final season, brings a sense of urgency and leadership, essential for guiding the Huskies to a national championship. The team showed resilience last season, making it to the Final Four despite playing with a depleted roster. Key players like Azzi Fudd, who suffered an ACL injury, and Caroline Ducharme, who faced head and neck issues, are set to return, boosting UConn’s depth and talent pool. Bueckers’ improved physicality and defensive capabilities, paired with her offensive prowess, set her up as the key to UConn’s title hopes. Additionally, the arrival of Sarah Strong, the No. 1 recruit from the 2024 class, adds another layer of firepower (h/t Fox Sports). If the Huskies can field a healthy lineup throughout the season, Bueckers’ final year could very well end with her holding the championship trophy.

She will lead the nation in scoring

Bueckers' offensive skill set has always been elite. In her first full season back from injury last season, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks (via ESPN). Her field goal percentage was 53%. This combination of efficiency and volume scoring puts her in a prime position to outscore any other player this season in NCAA women’s basketball. Considering UConn's offensive schemes, which often revolve around their best playmaker, Bueckers could realistically surpass her career-high averages. This would align with other UConn greats who led the nation in scoring during their senior years, such as Maya Moore.

She will secure National Player of the Year honors

Bueckers’ impressive college career, marked by numerous accolades, makes her a top contender for National Player of the Year honors in her final season. Already recognized as the AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year and USBWA National Player of the Year in 2021, Bueckers has proven her ability to dominate on the national stage. Her two-time unanimous first-team All-American status (2021, 2024), along with the John R. Wooden Award and the Nancy Lieberman Award in 2021, highlights her consistent excellence. Beyond these national accolades, she has also been named Big East Player of the Year twice (2021, 2024), and secured two Big East tournament Most Outstanding Player titles (2021, 2024). Her return to top form and her crucial role on a title-contending team make her a strong candidate to capture the Naismith National Player of the Year honors once more, adding to her already historic résumé.

Bueckers will guide the Huskies to an undefeated regular season

UConn has a storied history of undefeated seasons, with six such campaigns under coach Geno Auriemma (h/t NBC Connecticut). With Bueckers as their on-court general and a roster featuring top-tier returning players and high-impact recruits, another perfect season is within reach. This is bolstered by UConn's established track record of bouncing back strongly after injury-plagued years. An undefeated season would not only cement Bueckers' legacy but would also place her alongside Huskies legends like Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who also captained formidable UConn teams to perfection.

She will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

While it may not be that bold of a prediction, nothing is set in stone, and Bueckers faces serious competition for the top draft spot in USC’s Kiki Iriafe. Bueckers’ draft stock has remained high even through injuries, with many analysts projecting her as the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, such as ESPN. The WNBA covets players with her blend of basketball IQ, passing skills, scoring versatility and on-court charisma. If she performs as expected in her final season, it will not only reaffirm her standing but make her the top choice for a WNBA franchise looking for a franchise-changing player. Her ability to take over games and elevate her teammates’ performance echoes the qualities of other No. 1 picks, like 2024’s legendary Caitlin Clark.

These bold predictions build on Bueckers’ storied past and the depth of UConn’s roster, setting the stage for what could be a historic season as she aims to end her college career on the highest note possible.