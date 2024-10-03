UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma wants Paige Bueckers to channel her inner “Diana Taurasi”, pushing her to adopt a more assertive, even selfish mentality on the court. In Auriemma’s view, Bueckers has the talent, but he believes the key to her success — and UConn’s — lies in her embracing the mindset of a “killer,” a trait Taurasi possessed in abundance during her time at UConn. Auriemma believes that adopting this mentality will help Bueckers lead her team to a national championship in Bueckers' final season.

Auriemma has often told Bueckers that basketball is like boxing, and he wants her to come out swinging—throwing the first punch rather than waiting to see what happens. He said that Bueckers may not change her core personality but sees room for growth in her ability to balance her natural instinct to share the ball with a more aggressive, assertive style of play.

“I’ve never met a great player that wasn’t (selfish),” Auriemma said, as reported by Mirin Fader of The Ringer. “I’ve never met a great musician that wasn’t, a great artist that wasn’t, a great businessman who wasn’t. In order to achieve a sense of greatness, there has to be a selfish part of you that wants it for yourself. Now, if your selfishness interferes with the success of the people around you and your team, that’s the negative (connotation) that people talk about. ‘I want this for me. And I really don’t care what happens to you.’”

Paige Bueckers has eyes set on title in final UConn season

Bueckers, who has always preferred passing over scoring, has struggled with this concept. Her inclination is to make sure her teammates succeed, and she’s long been known for her unselfishness on the court. But after facing setbacks, including injuries that sidelined her for much of the past two seasons, Bueckers knows this season may be her last chance to win a national championship at UConn.

Auriemma hopes that Bueckers will find a way to balance her giving nature with the need to be a more dominant force on the court. While she’s known for her brilliant assists and ability to elevate her teammates’ play, her coach believes that for the Huskies to reclaim their place atop women’s college basketball, Bueckers will need to lead by scoring as well.

Bueckers understands the challenge and is determined to rise to the occasion.

“I was sick about the last game,” Bueckers said, “and sick about how our season ended … This is my last year to get what I came here for. … The urgency is at an all-time high.”