It was not in everyone's expectations that the San Francisco 49ers would slip down to being third in the AFC West, let alone lose to a shorthanded Minnesota Vikings squad. This is why a lot of legends and fans have been calling for members of the Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy-led squad to step up. Mark Schlereth particularly has a bone to pick with Brandon Aiyuk, via 95.7 The Game.

“This is what you paid Aiyuk for…You can be the go-to guy in this offense… Go show everybody that you held in for a reason. Now it's your opportunity to shine. He needs to take that very seriously,” Mark Schlereth declared.

Notably, Brandon Aiyuk was holding out for a large part of the 49ers' training camp up to their Week 1 clash. He finally returned to Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy's offense when they played the Vikings but the results were not as expected. The man with the four-year deal worth $120 million was not even the best weapon out of their receiving corps which makes Mark Schlereth's call-out very valid.

The 49ers receiver fails to notch ample targets against the Vikings

Brock Purdy was distributing the ball well and giving Kyle Shanahan's offense a big boost with his 319 passing yards. But, the ball was not going Brandon Aiyuk a lot. In fact, the receiver only notched four receptions in this game which led to 43 yards. Make no mistake, every time he got the ball, it was almost always an automatic first down because the average gain was at 10.8 yards per catch.

However, Aiyuk could have been doing better against the Vikings. Hopefully, he gets integrated into schemes better and this was just a result of him being away from the 49ers for a long time. Nonetheless, his numbers should increase when they try to gun for a 2-1 record against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.