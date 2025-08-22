After the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Brian Robinson Jr. with the Washington Commanders, it could be a deal that favors the 49ers more than it appears on the surface. San Francisco landed Robinson Jr. in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. When Robinson Jr. was deemed inactive for the Commanders' last preseason game, the end was near for his time in Washington.

However, this could be a win/win situation for Robinson Jr. and the 49ers, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted on NFL Live.

“I like it. It's a real piece of mind for the Niners with their backfield. Now, you have a back you can sub in for 10-15 snaps a game, early in their with Christian McCaffrey,” Barnwell said. “And, if McCaffrey goes down, we've seen Brian Robinson Jr. shoulder the majority of a starting workload. I know they have Issac Guerendo, who's banged up. They liked him last year, but he's more of a home run hitter. Not really as consistent between the tackles.

“Robinson can be that back on a one-year deal. Obviously, not a huge investment from San Francisco's perspective. I like the deal. I like the fit, and I think it's going to be a situation where they might get a comped pick next year in free agency when he leaves. This can be really a free rental if things work out for the Niners,” Barnwell concluded.

49ers, Commanders agree to Brian Robinson Jr. trade

In the same week, the 49ers traded for wide receiver Skyy Moore, they added a new weapon to their offense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The 49ers addressed the backfield by trading for Brian Robinson Jr., strengthing their options between Christain McCaffrey, who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Robinson Jr. was selected by the Commanders with their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing part of his rookie season due to a shooting incident, the former Alabama running back came back the same year and played 12 games. He finished his rookie year with 797 yards and two touchdowns.

Adding Robinson Jr. undoubtedly gives the Niners' offense flexibility in their run game between him and McCaffrey. It also adds a new wrinkle to the offense ahead of a promising season with starting quarterback Brock Purdy and McCaffrey, who returned for only four meaningless games last season as the 49ers were out of playoff contension at the time, back with a clean bill of health.