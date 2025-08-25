Every year, fantasy football managers do endless amounts of research in the hopes of identifying the next sleeper. Sleepers are essentially players that were overlooked on draft day, falling down draft boards, but ultimately outproduced their ADP (average draft position) massively. So much so that these players tend to find themselves on fantasy football championship teams regularly.

Sometimes those players are rookies who were not expected to contribute much in year one. Other times, they are post-hype sleepers; players that were hyped in previous seasons, only to finally pop this year. This list is designed to help you streamline your research. Well, at least when it comes to the running back position.

Here are the top seven fantasy football sleepers at running back for 2025. They will appear in order of their ADP (average draft position).

1. Omarion Hampton — Chargers

Everyone was already high on Omarion Hampton when the Los Angeles Chargers used a first-round pick on him in the 2025 NFL Draft. But once left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season earlier during training camp, a lot of people began shying away.

I am not one of them.

For one, their head coach is Jim Harbaugh. This man eats, breathes, and sleeps physical football. Justin Herbert attempted 10 fewer passes per game last season than he did in 2023 (39-29). The Chargers are going to run the ball.

His only meaningful competition is Najee Harris, who lost some of his eyesight in a fireworks accident. Playing football is hard enough, but trying to find holes to run through with one eye does not sound fun.

Hampton is physical, posted stellar numbers at the Combine, and has a nose for the goal line. Those are all things that Harbaugh loves. There is a very good chance that he rushes for 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

2. Tyrone Tracy Jr. — Giants

The New York Giants are expected to be much more productive on offense this year. Russell Wilson, albeit well past his prime, is a clear upgrade from the mess New York dealt with last year. Plus, reports out of camp are that Jaxson Dart looks fantastic.

All of that bodes well for Tyrone Tracy Jr. producing for fantasy football managers. I actually have him listed as one of ClutchPoints' breakout running back candidates as well.

He definitely could break out, but seeing as he is being drafted as a borderline RB3/RB4, he also fits the category of a sleeper.

He has solid pass-catching chops, can make guys miss, and has decent breakaway speed. A mid-RB2 finish is not out of his realm of possibilities.

3. Jordan Mason — Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings shook things up this offseason. Sam Darnold is now the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Purple People Eaters will be led by J.J. McCarthy. Their backfield still has Aaron Jones atop their depth chart. But when you look closely, you can see that it may be short-lived.

Despite rushing for more than 1,100 yards, he posted the worst yards per carry of his career. The 30-year-old (that is an important number) was given 20 goal-to-go carries last season. He converted just five of them, among the lowest in the league, per fantasy football guru Matthew Berry.

That prompted Minnesota to bring in Jordan Mason.

Last season, 31 running backs rushed at least 150 times. Mason was one of two RBs to rush for at least 10 yards on 15 percent or more of his carries. The other player: Jahmyr Gibbs. The former 49ers' tailback's talent is undeniable. If Jones continues to look washed up, a legit RB2 in waiting is here for the taking.

4. Trey Benson — Cardinals

The next player on this list is Arizona Cardinals tailback Trey Benson. Similar to Mason above, he sits behind an aging but competent running back. James Conner once again performed exceptionally well.

But unlike Jones, Conner has a long history of injuries. Last year was only the second time in his eight-year career that he missed zero or one game. Every other season, he missed at least a few games. That alone makes Benson a great handcuff. But all reports out of Arizona are glowing about the former Florida State Seminole.

I am targeting him in the middle to late rounds in all of my drafts.

5. Isaac Guerendo — 49ers

Unlike Jones but similar to Conner, Isaac Guerendo sits behind an often-injured running back. Christian McCaffrey looks spry in training camp and will open the season as the bell cow. He is undeniably one of the most talented players at his position we have ever seen.

But would anyone be surprised if his Achilles tendinitis resurfaced? Or if he blew out his knee again? Or if anything else costs him time.

Being the backup running back behind McCaffrey has proven to be fruitful for years. Guerendo had his chance last season and shone. He ran the ball 84 times for 420 yards (five yards per carry) with four touchdowns, while also reeling in 15 of 16 targets. The aforementioned Jordan Mason is in Minnesota now.

This is a potential league-winner if anything happens to McCaffrey. Injury history aside, McCaffrey has nearly 2,000 career touches, plus he was run ragged at Stanford. His body is breaking down. Grab Guerendo where you can.

6. Jaydon Blue — Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are all over the place this offseason. Most expect them to struggle, especially in such a tough division. But when opportunity knocks for fantasy football managers, someone has to answer, right?

Dallas used a fifth-round pick to select Texas running back Jaydon Blue.

Rico Dowdle is now in Carolina. Sure, they brought in Javonte Williams. But are you really a believer that he will ever get back to his pre-injury status? Not to mention, he has never been a pass-catching back. The Cowboys are likely to find themselves trailing quite a bit this season.

Blue fits the mold perfectly. At 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, he is shifty, has a great first cut, and good hands. As this season progresses, he should get more and more of a look. Best case, he becomes the starter for an above-average offense in the first half of the year. Yet, he is practically going undrafted.

7. Jaylen Wright — Dolphins

The last player on the list is Miami Dolphins tailback Jaylen Wright.

People were expecting more from the former Tennessee Volunteer. But he barely saw the field during his rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round. But make no mistake, Miami likes the talented youngster.

The starting job belongs to De'Von Achane. But we have seen the Dolphins produce multiple fantasy football-worthy running backs in the same season recently. Raheem Mostert is no longer there, paving the way for Wright to get more opportunities.

He is a game-breaker with elite speed and has good hands. Toward the very end of your draft, he is as good a dart throw as any other. But most do not present the upside Wright does in this offense if anything happens to Achane.