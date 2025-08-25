Despite an unsatisfying 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers are full steam ahead for 2025. The injuries and ineffectiveness that plagues head coach Kyle Shanahan's roster will hopefully remain in the past, and the team is looking for a return to the postseason in 2025. While most of the Niners are locked in for the upcoming campaign, there's still a few questions lingering around wide receiver Jauan Jennings. After news of Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin's extension, San Francisco beat writer Jerry McDonald mused about Jennings' calf on X (formerly Twitter).

Doubt this will make Jauan Jennings' calf feel any better . . . https://t.co/gCVsHwkDgc — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 25, 2025

“Doubt this will make Jauan Jennings' calf feel any better . . .” posted McDonald on Monday.

Shanahan hopes that Jennings will be back before the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The recent history between the 49ers and Seahawks have been filled with high stakes clashes, and the hope is that those stakes will return in 2025. At the moment, Jennings is projected to be the 49ers' top target, at least under Brandon Aiyuk returns from the IR. If he can't go Week 1, will 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall be able to shoulder an even bigger load? Or is the calf issue just an excuse for Jennings as he looks for a new deal?

Terry McLaurin extension could help Jauan Jennings, 49ers

The three-year, $96 million extension McLaurin signed earlier Monday is something that Jennings would like to match, more than likely. 2024 was a breakout season for the former Tennessee Volunteer, whom the Niners drafted in the seventh-round back in 2020. Now that Deebo Samuel is in Washington alongside McLaurin, the hope was that Jennings would continue his ascension in 2025.

Unfortunately, based on Shanahan's response, it's still unclear whether or not Jennings will be back before the season opener in a few days. San Francisco is undoubtedly looking to get back to the postseason. They've come close to winning the Super Bowl on a couple occasions under Shanahan and GM John Lynch. With a good amount of their core still under contract, will they strike a new deal with Jennings soon? If so, then this season should have at least one less distraction as the 49ers look to rebound from a lost campaign in 2024.