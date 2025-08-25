The San Francisco 49ers are hoping for a bounce back year in 2025 after they missed the playoffs altogether in 2024 on the heels of their Super Bowl appearance. The 49ers made some big moves this offseason, including most notably fully committing to quarterback Brock Purdy by extending him on a new contract.

The 49ers are among the many NFL teams currently making several cuts to their squad as they look to finalize their 53-man roster ahead of the season, and that process continued with a flurry of moves on Monday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that the 49ers had “waived/injured QB Carter Bradley and QB Tanner Mordecai, waived DL Jaylon Allen and DL Shakel Brown, released RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and placed OL Isaiah Prince on injured reserve.”

The moves come less than two weeks before the 49ers are set to kick off their 2025 season, and after San Francisco already finished up its preseason slate this past weekend.

Can the 49ers bounce back?

Last year, it was a combination of injuries and roster regression that kept the San Francisco 49ers from making it back to the Super Bowl, or even making it to the playoffs for that matter.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went down with a season-ending injury not long after his extended contract saga had finally come to a resolution, and the injuries continued to pile up from there for San Francisco.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had a bit of a down year for the 49ers last season, causing some to question whether San Francisco would opt to still extend him on a new contract this offseason.

However, fans got their answer when Purdy inked a new deal with the franchise, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL today and in the process, taking away the 49ers' former advantage of having their quarterback being very far down on their payroll.

In any case, the 49ers have just days to tune up before their regular season kicks off on September 7 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road shortly after 4:00 PM ET.