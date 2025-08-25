In the midst of his height in popularity, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey has launched a new clothing brand, While on Earth.

McCaffrey made the announcement on social media on Monday, August 25, 2025. He is joining the brand as a co-founder and investor.

“For me, this is bigger than performance or apparel — it's about meaning,” McCaffrey wrote. “How we move, how we spend our time, and what we leave behind.

“Football has taught me discipline, resilience, and focus. Life has taught me presence. While on Earth is where those meet,” he continued.

While on Earth is McCaffrey's latest partnership. He was also featured in the NFL's campaign with Abercrombie & Fitch, another clothing brand.

Christian McCaffrey's 2025 season with the 49ers

Going into his ninth season in the NFL (and fourth with the 49ers), McCaffrey is hoping to stay healthy. He only played in four games in 2024, rushing for 202 yards and no touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 146 yards (and no touchdowns).

McCaffrey signed a two-year contract extension heading into 2024. However, he was hampered by calf and Achilles injuries in the offseason. He would be placed on the injured reserve list going into Week 2, and it was revealed he had Achilles tendonitis. He would make his 2024 debut in the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A few weeks later, McCaffrey would leave the 49ers' game against the Buffalo Bills. He suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, and he would not return to the game. He was later placed on injured reserve again, and this time, he would not return.

Now, McCaffrey and the 49ers are hoping for a rebound season two years after making their last Super Bowl. The 49ers went 6-11 in 2024, due to their injury problems, and missed the playoffs.

In 2023, McCaffrey had his best season in the NFL. He rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he logged 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

McCaffrey was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts. He was also named First-team All-Pro and selected to his third Pro Bowl.

He spent most of his first six years with the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey was drafted with the eighth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played college football at Stanford from 2014 to 2016.