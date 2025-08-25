The San Francisco 49ers' receiving room needed an injection of talent. With Jauan Jennings nursing a calf injury and veteran Brandon Aiyuk out for a few weeks, it was clear that more help was needed. GM John Lynch decided to address it, trading for former Kansas City Chiefs second-rounder Skyy Moore a few days ago. After the 49ers' preseason finale 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez.

“Yeah, that's exactly what it is. It's a fresh start,” Moore said to Rodriguez after the preseason finale. “New city, new team, I feel like I get to learn again and put the fun back in the game. Not that I lost it but just another adventure, I'd say. And the guys, what I've seen so far, they accepted me. And all the veteran guys and all the coaches helped me make that transition as smooth as possible.”

Getting a fresh start should hopefully help Moore establish himself as a regular in the 49ers' receiving rotation. If Jennings and Aiyuk miss their season-opening tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, then Moore could have an expanded role. For now, he'll continue to learn Shanahan's offense, often considered to be one of the NFL's most complex and explosive attacks. Can Moore pick up enough to contribute in Week 1? Or will it take more time to get into a groove?

49ers bolster depth with trades for Skyy Moore, Brian Robinson Jr.

The Moore acquisition is not the only one that could pay off for the Niners. Lynch also traded for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., who should add to a ground game that has been among the league's best for a while now. Look for the former Commanders starter to help Christian McCaffrey shoulder the load, especially in earlier downs.

Both Robinson Jr. and Moore are young, hungry players looking for a bigger opportunity. Robinson lost his spot with Washington due to the presence of veteran Austin Ekeler and the emergence of rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Moore was squeezed out by other young receivers in Kansas City. Can both new weapons contribute to the offense from the get-go? If so, then San Francisco's quest to return to the playoffs this season should be much smoother.