Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s return trip to Carolina comes with some respect still attached to it, as multiple Panthers players spoke well of their former quarterback this week, calling him a great teammate and a pro during a tough 2022 stretch, even if his time there didn’t work out on the field.

The bigger, new wrinkle for Sunday is on Tampa Bay’s defense. Per Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are elevating 36-year-old LB Jason Pierre-Paul for the game at Carolina against the Panthers, which will be his first NFL appearance in more than two years.

That move gives Tampa Bay a familiar veteran option in a week where the opponent is also familiar. Pierre-Paul’s name carries weight in the building, and the timing is straightforward: the Bucs want him available for a divisional game that matters, and they’re putting him on the active roster to do it.

The Mayfield angle still matters, too, because the matchup is personal by default. Derrick Brown said, “Love the guy,” while Jaycee Horn said Mayfield was a “pro’s pro” in Carolina, and Chuba Hubbard called him one of the best teammates he’s been around.

Article Continues Below

Mayfield only played seven games for the Panthers in 2022, and his production there was modest, 187.6 passing yards per game, 57.8% completions, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, compared to what he’s been for Tampa Bay since.

Pierre-Paul’s elevation also closes the loop on how his return started. On Dec. 11, the Buccaneers brought him back to the practice squad, but he wasn’t elevated for that Thursday matchup against the Falcons, per the earlier report you referenced. He stayed on the sideline then, and now he won’t.

Sunday is the actual comeback game. Two years away is two years away, but the Bucs are making the decision to see what’s left, and they’re doing it in a spot where experience and familiarity can matter.