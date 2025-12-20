The Chicago Bears have several celebrity superfans, but none are more excited for their Week 16 rematch with the Green Bay Packers than Ashton Kutcher.

Kutcher, who claims that he is “not one to exaggerate,” believes the Week 16 game is the most important day of his life. In fact, he called the Saturday night game the “most important day of mankind” on Instagram.

“I'm not one to really exaggerate, so I'm going to try to keep this simple and factual,” Kutcher said. “Today is probably the most important day in the history of humankind. It is the 211th meeting of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Now, let's be clear about something. What is at stake today? Everything. It is pride, it is history, it is gridiron glory. The Chicago Bears are prepared to dominate. Let's get it done.”

The actor has been a die-hard Bears fan his entire life. Kutcher was born and raised in Iowa, with Chicago being the closest NFL city to his hometown in Cedar Rapids.

Kutcher's commitment to the Bears rubbed off on his wife, Mila Kunis, who has adopted them as her team since meeting him. The couple ranks atop the list of Chicago's most prominent celebrity super fans, joining WWE superstar Seth Rollins, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and comedian actor Vince Vaughn.

Bears prepare for pivotal Packers rematch

While the game might not be “the most important day in the history of mankind,” it could end up being the most important regular season game for the Bears and Packers. The teams' last meeting allowed Green Bay to take control of the NFC North, and the same stakes are on the line in Week 16.

Despite that Week 14 result, Chicago has since climbed back to the top of the division. However, with a win, the Packers would match their 10-5 record while owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Although neither team appears likely to catch the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC's No. 1 seed, the rivalry rematch will have significant playoff implications. The winner will likely secure home-field advantage in the playoffs, while the loser falls into Wild Card territory.