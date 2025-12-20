The Pittsburgh Pirates added a proven bullpen arm this offseason, and the rationale behind the move is becoming clearer. As the Pirates reshape their relief pitching group and assess the bullpen outlook, newly signed left-hander Gregory Soto shared what attracted him to Pittsburgh.

The Pirates signed Soto to add durability and experience to a bullpen that quietly performed well last season. The offseason addition addressed a need for a reliable left-handed option while reinforcing the late innings. For Soto, the decision ultimately came down to his belief in the direction of the organization.

The Pirates shared Soto’s perspective on their official X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting what stood out to him during the free agency process.

“Gregory Soto on what he sees building in the Burgh.”

Soto expressed confidence in the direction of the Pirates’ bullpen. Even amid a challenging 2025 season, the relief unit ranked among the league’s more effective groups, and that performance, combined with a young core trending upward, factored heavily into his decision.

The 30-year-old southpaw is expected to slot into a high-leverage role, providing late-inning stability alongside Dennis Santana and Isaac Mattson. His arrival gives the bullpen a different look, particularly from the left side, where depth was limited prior to the signing.

Durability remains one of Soto’s most valuable traits. He has appeared in at least 60 games in each of the past five seasons, a rare level of consistency among left-handed relievers. The reliability appealed to the Pirates as they sought stability as much as upside.

For Pittsburgh, the move represents more than a single roster addition. It signals an effort to build trust within the clubhouse and reinforce competitive habits. Soto’s experience and postseason exposure provide value beyond the box score.

As the Pirates prepare for the 2026 season, Soto’s role could prove pivotal. His belief in the roster mirrors what the front office hopes to cultivate. If his performance matches his confidence, Pittsburgh may have secured a key piece in its push toward sustained progress.