San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is known for his blinding speed, but his brother Luke McCaffrey just topped him at the NFL Combine:
Luke McCaffrey just beat out his big brother Christian in the 40 👀 pic.twitter.com/VXdU7Xg04q
— PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2024
Not that 49ers fans should think Christian is too slow. Little brother Luke topped Christian by a single 100th of a second in the 40-yard dash, 4.47 seconds to 4.48.
The 49ers running back took it all in stride, immediately posting on social media:
@mccaffrey_luke Have a day!!❄️❄️❄️
— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) March 2, 2024
San Francisco spoke with Christian's younger brother Luke at the Combine. However, unlike the 49ers' star who's a running back, Luke is a wide receiver. The Rice Owls senior put up a total of 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 71 receptions during the 2023 season.
Christian McCaffrey had a phenomenal season for the 49ers last year and was named the 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year.
There was no question about McCaffrey securing the honor, with the voting showing a landslide victory for him. The 49ers RB got 39 first-place votes, with Tyreek Hill coming in second but with just seven first-place votes.
In total, McCaffrey got 222 points, more than the combined points of the next four to him. Hill had 139 points, CeeDee Lamb had 45, Lamar Jackson with 45 and Dak Prescott with five for a total of 221.
Christian McCaffrey certainly deserves the honor, though. He was simply unstoppable, and it was just so hard to slow him down considering the various ways he can score. While he is a running back, he has also proven that he can score in the air. Overall, McCaffrey finished the season with 2023 yards from scrimmage, the most in the league during the season. He racked up 21 total touchdowns, 14 on the ground and seven through receptions.