The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. That means many fantasy football stars will take the field on short rest. With the short week and solid defenses on both sides, deciding who to start and sit in fantasy is a tough decision.

The 49ers have dealt with injuries to their star players all season long. They are almost put back together, with the notable exception of Christian McCaffery. Fantasy managers are happy to see Brandon Aiyuk finally breaking out of his shell and are looking for Deebo Samuel to do the same.

The entire tone of your fantasy football matchup is determined on Thursday night. Make sure it starts on the right foot by checking out our Week 6 Thursday night start 'em sit 'em.

Fantasy football Start ‘Em for Thursday night

Jordan Mason, San Francisco running back

The 49ers have been able to run the ball well despite the Christian McCaffery injury. Jordan Mason has been the reason, with three 100-yard games and three touchdowns. He had a costly fumble in Week 5 but the 49ers do not have any other options at running back. Expect him to take advantage of the injured Seahawks defense in this game.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco quarterback

Even though the 49ers have a 2-3 record, their quarterback has been spectacular. Brock Purdy played great games in losses against the Rams and Cardinals and has been a solid fantasy football option. Expect him to dominate against this Seahawks defense that was torn up by Daniel Jones last week.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle running back

Kenneth Walker missed two games and has come back with a vengeance for the Seahawks and fantasy managers. The Seahawks' running game has been strong all year, no matter who the back is, and the 49ers' run defense has been okay. Expect him to score a touchdown in this game and make a difference in your fantasy matchup.

Start ‘Em: Brandon Aiyuk, SF WR, Geno Smith, SEA QB, Jason Myers, SEA K

Sit ‘Em for Thursday night

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco wide receiver

Jauan Jennings was huge for the 49ers and fantasy managers in Week 3. He scored three touchdowns against the Rams when George Kittle and Deebo Samuel were out and almost got San Francisco the win. He has not played to that level since and it is time to bench him in this matchup. The Seahawks have a solid secondary and do not pose a good matchup for Jennings.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle wide receiver

Another third-receiver who is popular in fantasy football, this is not the matchup for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He had a big drop in the final moments of Week 5's loss to the Giants and is not going to be a big part of the offense this week. The 49ers have bottled up wide receivers all season long and with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as better options, this is not the spot for the second-year receiver.

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle running back

While Walker is a great option for fantasy football, it might be time to move on from Zach Charbonnet. The Seahawks proved that they will not run a two-back system with Walker back, as Charbonnet had only 11 yards last week. Managers who hit the waiver wire benefitted in a big way while Walker was out but that run is over now. Don't lock Charbonnet into your lineup in this game or any time soon.

Sit ‘Em: 49ers D/ST, Matthew Wright, SF K, Noah Fant, SEA TE