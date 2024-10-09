The Seattle Seahawks have been the most pass-dominant offense in the NFL to start the season. More than 67% of their plays have been passes this year, with their Week 5 game against the New York Giants being closer to an 81/19 pass/run split. Geno Smith had 40 pass attempts, completing 28 for 284 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked seven times, likely because the Giants' pinned their ears back and went all-out on their pass rush every play. On Tuesday, Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said it was “100 percent” on him for only giving RB Kenneth Walker III five carries.

The Giants aren't particularly great against the run, either. In Week 2, the Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 133 yards on 17 carries. In Week 1, Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings ran for 94 yards and a score on 14 carries. KW3 ran for 103 yards and a score on 20 carries in the first game of the year against the Denver Broncos. He then was out in Weeks 2 and 3 before rushing for 80 yards on 12 carries and three scores against the Detroit Lions last week.

To Grubb's credit, Walker did have seven receptions against the Giants, going for 57 yards.

Geno Smith is playing great, but the Seahawks need more balance

With everything going on with the Seahawks, the team's defense has been rocked by injuries, which seems to have affected the team's game plans.

When speaking to the media, via ESPN's Brady Henderson, Grubb did try to take accountability.

“I'll own that. Gotta get ball to Ken [Walker] more. And I think we had plenty of run game in the plan. Didn't have anything to do with not having enough calls for that, just didn't get called. And for us, you know, we leaned on the wrong thing. And I think if we get Ken 10 more touches, 15 more touches, things are going to look different. So that's 100 percent on me. And my job is to make sure I get all our guys in the best position possible to win the game, and I didn't do that.”

After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald also said the team needs to give more touches to Walker, per Corbin K. Smith

“Mike Macdonald acknowledged #Seahawks have to get run game going, provide more opportunities for Ken Walker III early,” reported beat writer Corbin K. Smith. He said they wanted to try to get Geno going early and didn’t have many plays in first half to get game plan going”.

Seattle travels to San Francisco in Week 6 for Thursday Night Football.