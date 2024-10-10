Thursday Night Football kicks off the weekly football schedule, and there is no better way to get underway with the NFL's Week 6 of action than a division rivalry. This week, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks, and we will detail everything you need to know about the game.

When and where is the 49ers vs. Seahawks game?

Thursday Night Football on Oct. 10 is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Seahawks will be hosting the game, meaning the venue is Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Seahawks fans will bring the energy, as the crowd known as the 12th Man is some of the loudest in sports.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

As is the case with all Thursday Night Football games, the 49ers vs. Seahawks showdown won't be available on cable television. Instead, you must stream the game with Amazon Prime Video. You can also stream it with NFL+.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, Washington

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

Odds: 49ers -3.5 | O/U 49.5

49ers vs. Seahawks preview

The 49ers were viewed by many as championship contenders coming into this season. After all, they returned most of their core from the team that made the Super Bowl last year. Then the injury bug hit them. Christian McCaffrey has yet to play this season, and Deebo Samuel and George Kittle have missed significant time so far. It has all led to San Francisco losing three of their first five games, which, prior to this season, that much losing was a rarity with Brock Purdy leading the way.

While their stars have been out, some unheralded players have stepped up. In replacement of McCaffrey is Jordan Mason. The running back actually leads the NFL in carries (105), and he is second in rushing yards (536). Jauan Jennings has impressed at receiver, too. Jennings hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3 alone.

The defense is loaded with talent as well. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are both among the best players in the NFL, and Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliot have done a fine job of replacing Javon Hargrave, who was likely lost for the season.

With all of this talent, the 49ers seem destined to get back on track. They can't afford to lose this game, as a 2-4 start would force them to play catch up all season long. The 49ers defense will be put to the test against the Seahawks, as Seattle has one of the highest-powered offensive units in football.

The Seahawks' high-octane offense is led by Geno Smith. The long-time backup quarterback's late-career resurgence has continued this year, as his 1,466 passing yards currently lead the league. Smith has one of the best receiving corps in the league. DK Metcalf is a freak of nature, Tyler Lockett is still a deep threat, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba has taken that next step forward.

The passing game is balanced by a great running attack. After missing a few weeks with injury, Kenneth Walker has returned and proven that he is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

This talented offense led the way to three straight victories to start the season, but Seattle has since dropped two in a row. A three-game losing streak would be devastating to the Seahawks playoff hopes, especially since Thursday Night Football is a divisional game. These two teams are sure to go at it in a very important Week 6 game. So, who do you think will win in this 49ers vs. Seahawks clash?