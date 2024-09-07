Just two weeks after All In, AEW officially returns to Pay-Per-View with All Out, a Chicago-based show light on build-up – minus the feud between Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page – but heavy on elite graps with the potential to go down as the show of the year if everything goes off without a hitch.

With just eight matches on the main show, this is the tightest AEW show in months, and it should produce the sort of can't-miss moments Tony Khan has staked his career on as a booker, even if it doesn't have the same level of pure star power in the same way All In did last month.

And the best part? If you purchased the Triller TV 2-pack, you get to watch the show at a discount, which might just make it the best bang-for-your-buck show of the year, especially if these matches deliver in a major way.

1. Will Ospreay and PAC turn in the Match of the Year

When it comes to Match of the Year candidates, almost all of them have featured either Bryan Danielson or Will Ospreay.

On paper, this makes sense, right? Danielson and Ospreay are arguably the two best professional wrestlers in the world today, and seemingly every time they step into the ring, especially against each other, they produce the sort of in-ring magic that creates moments that fans will remember forever.

Fortunately, at All Out, both men will be in the ring once more, and for Ospreay, he has the special treat of wrestling PAC, his fellow UK product, and one of the most athletic grapplers AEW or any promotion has to offer.

Now, as crazy as it may sound, Ospreay and Pac have only shared the ring five times during their professional wrestling careers and have only wrestled a singles match once, recording a 30-minute time-limit draw for RevPro back in 2019. That match is borderline legendary for having some of the wildest sports you can imagine in an Opreay match, and at All Out, expect the duo to take things up one, two, or even ten notches, as they're looking to put on a match of the night in a show absolutely loaded with quality contests.

Could this match end up being Match of the Year? Well, if PAC and Ospreay unload their chambers of everything they've got, it just might be, as there will be enough talent in the ring to secure six stars easily.

2. Konosuke Takeshita becomes the AEW Continental Champion

When it comes to Kazuchika Okada in AEW, his character work has been some of the best stuff he's ever done, as he's produced the sort of viral moments almost weekly for his mic work that simply didn't happen in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The “Rainmaker's” run as the AEW Continental Champion? Well, it's hard to consider that anything other than a failure, as he simply hasn't done much of anything with the title to justify its existence, let alone turned it into the ultimate promotion-bending belt that would help to define the Continental Classic into the future.

Fortunately, at All Out, AEW can have someone like Takeshita secure a win by pinning Mark Briscoe or Orange Cassidy and let Takeshita pretty much act the same way he has been without having to wrestle the occasional title match without the Young Bucks by his side. Reward Takeshita for his efforts in the G1, give Kenny Omega something to fight for when he returns – wrestling gods willing – and let Takeshita keep doing what he does best: entertain fans.

3. Daniel Garcia gets his statement win over MJF in Chicago

In the on-again, off-again feud between Daniel Garcia and MJF, the “Salt of the Earth” currently has one up on the “Red Death,” as he was able to beat him up on AEW television just after he helped Ospreay re-take the International Championship at Wembley Stadium.

Will he continue to dominate Garcia, little bro-ing him in a way that could push him to sign with WWE down the line? Sure, but this feels more like a chance for Garcia to go over in a star-making performance before TK announces that he's re-signed at the press conference, as otherwise, MJF has to secure the win as he kicks the “Red Death” to the curb.

4. Mina Shirakawa crashes Mariah May's AEW Women's Title party

On a special Friday night episode of Collision, Mariah May announced that she would have an AEW Women's World Championship celebration at All Out, which can only mean one thing: a big return to debut to upset her moment.

Could this be from an outsider? Someone like Becky Lynch/Rebecca Quinn? Sure thing, but realistically, it will probably be someone like Mina Shirakawa, who is an absolute fan favorite and has history with May. If Toni Storm is off-limits for the foreseeable future, then Shirakawa feels like the perfect first feud for May, especially if they slow-roll things for the next few months.

5. Jack Perry arrives in a gripping loss to Bryan Danielson

Heading into All Out, there is a 99 percent chance Bryan Danielson leaves Chicago with the AEW World Championship, at least according to BetOnline, who laid out the odds for the event.

Could Tony Khan do something funny at the show, making a fan or two who put their money on the “Scapegoat” very rich indeed? Sure thing, but frankly, that feels secondary to the actual mission at hand: getting Perry over as a legitimate hand instead of just a gimmick.

Granted, there will still probably be plenty of silliness designed to go viral on social media, with Perry surely making a massive entrance designed to poke fun at CM Punk and maybe, hopefully, finally giving the TNT Champion “Cry Me A River” by Justin Timberlake but when it actually comes to in-ring work, Danielson will almost certainly give it his all to not only have a good match but turn the “Scapegoat” into a star.

Will it work? Will Perry finally be taken seriously, even in defeat, against the best wrestler of his generation? Only time will tell, but considering Danielson has pretty much made a career out of elevating his foes in victory or defeat, especially in AEW, it's safe to assume he will give Perry plenty of chances to shine in his All Out main event, even if the Yes Movement continues to roll into the future.