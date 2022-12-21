By Kendall Capps · 5 min read

The College Football season is nearing a close, with bowl season well underway. From time to time, we like to update our rankings of the 25 greatest college football players of all-time. But this time, I want to take a look at the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have arguably the greatest history of any college football program. They have won 16 national championships during their illustrious history. The recent unbelievable reign of dominance is unlike anything the sport has seen in decades.

Since Nick Saban became the Alabama football head coach in 2007, the Crimson Tide have won six titles. They captured the National Championship in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. At this point, when they don’t win the ‘Natty’ it feels weird. It’s even more strange when they aren’t in the newly formed College Football Playoff.

Alabama had a bit of a down season this year, missing out on the CFP for the first time. But they were still a dominant program with numerous first-round picks on their roster. Quarterback Bryce Young had another phenomenal season after capturing the Heisman Trophy last season.

That got us thinking; who are the five greatest Alabama players of all-time?

5. Julio Jones WR 2008-2010

It is very possible that Julio Jones is the most athletic player to ever wear the crimson and white. Jones was named a starter day one as a true freshman in 2008. He is still the only player in school history to have earned that honor.

During his three seasons there, Jones finished with 2,604 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers don’t blow you away considering he was there for three years. But injuries kept him in and out of the lineup the first two years at Alabama. But during his junior season, he caught 78 passes for 1,133 yards and seven touchdowns. He even rushed the ball eight times for another 135 yards and two scores.

But stats aren’t the reason he is on this list. Amari Cooper was a more accomplished receiver. But it’s hard for me to say that I have ever seen a better wide receiver in Tuscaloosa.

4. Ozzie Newsome TE 1974-1977

If you ask anyone that was around watching college football in the 1970’s who the greatest tight end they had ever seen was, just about everyone would say Ozzie Newsome.

Newsome was dominant in college and it obviously translated to the NFL as well. During his time at Alabama, he had a little over 2,000 receiving yards and over 20 yards per catch. Back in those days, those numbers were unheard of, especially at the tight end position.

Newsome was named the College Football Player of the Decade for the 1970’s and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. Simply put, he was ahead of his time and could play in today’s NFL. There are not many people from any era prior that you could say that about.

3. Derrick Henry RB 2013-2015

I swear that I am not just covering all of the offensive skill position bases, as you will see. Derrick Henry absolutely deserves to be on this list. Everything you see him doing in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, he did that at Alabama.

It is unbelievably rare to see a running back with the size, speed, agility and athleticism of Henry. He can do anything you want. Henry can run you over or run past you, as seen during his 99-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars a few years ago.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Henry got better and better. After taking over a lead role in his sophomore season, he set records his junior year. Henry rushed for 2,219 yards and a whopping 28 rushing touchdowns.

Think about that for a second.

2. John Hannah OG 1970-1972

It honestly takes a lot for anyone to be placed above John Hannah on this list. He is widely regarded as maybe the greatest offensive lineman to ever play the sport of football. That is not hyperbole either.

Hannah played offensive tackle and offensive guard for Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant in the early 1970’s. He earned All-American honors in 1971 and 1972. Bryant once referred to him as the greatest lineman he ever coached. Hannah was named by Sports Illustrated as the greatest lineman who ever lived, placing him on the cover of their 1981 issue.

He was named to both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1. Derrick Thomas LB 1886-1988

I told you I wasn’t just ranking offensive skill position players. Maybe I am sentimental toward Thomas over Hannah here. A case can definitely be made for both. But I remember watching Thomas as a young child, albeit in the pros with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But I don’t know if I ever saw anyone play with such ferocity and intensity as Thomas. He had an engine that never stopped.

Thomas still holds numerous records at Alabama, and some across all of college football. In 1988, he won the Butkus Award after setting the NCAA single-season record with 27 sacks. You read that right. He had 27 sacks and that was well before schools were playing 13 or 15 games. He finished his college career with 52 sacks, an Alabama record that still stands. It was also the most in college football history at the time.

Sadly, Thomas left us far too soon at the age of 33 with blood clots. He will forever be remembered in a positive light by Alabama and football fans alike. Rest in Peace, Derrick.