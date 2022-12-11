By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other candidate outside of Williams and Duggan had at least 38 first-place votes. Duggan edged Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud for the second place on the strength of 357 second-place votes. Stroud was third overall with 539 points.

Caleb Williams the 2022 Heisman Trophy in a blowout. The final results: pic.twitter.com/wZj3g7JvBG — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2022

Williams winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy isn’t much of a surprise, considering he was the heavy favorite to take home the prestigious award ahead of Saturday’s ceremonies.

Williams boosted his Heisman Trophy stock with a sensational second half to the 2022 college football season for the Trojans. In his last six games in Trojans uniform, Williams gathered 2,104 passing yards and 18 touchdowns against only three interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. In addition to those numbers, he also rushed for seven touchdowns.

The Heisman Trophy win should make it easier for Williams to forget USC’s loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game to the Utah Utes in which he threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 28 of 41 completions.

That game could also be the final one for Williams’ college career. His status for the Cotton Bowl game against the Tulane Green Wave is up in the air due to a hamstring injury

As he is not eligible yet for the NFL Draft, Williams’ main focus right now is on helping USC get into the College Football Playoff in 2023.