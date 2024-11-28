The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a very disappointing start to the 2024-25 season. The 76ers have the second-worst record in all of basketball at 3-13.

In the offseason, Philadelphia added star forward Paul George on a four-year $212 million deal. This signing was supposed to create a formidable big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but injuries have stifled the 76ers.

Embiid has only appeared in four games, with George only playing in eight and Maxey playing in 10. With each of their stars missing games, the 76ers haven't been able to get into a rhythm.

However, rookie guard Jared McCain has been a bright spot, averaging 16.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He has been efficient, shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

McCain has quickly emerged as a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. The 20-year-old guard was a steal for the 76ers with the 16th pick in the draft. His scoring and quality playmaking have helped despite it not translating to wins.

The 76ers have also been dealing with locker room drama after a meeting was leaked to the media. Philadelphia has a talented roster, but their slow start to the season is concerning. With that said, here is the 76ers' biggest disappointment early in the 2024-25 season.

76ers big three

The 76ers' big three has not lived up to expectations thus far, with injuries and production on the court. 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has struggled, even when he's been on the court. The 30-year-old big man is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting an inefficient 37.9 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from deep.

This is a far cry from the production Embiid produced in the 2023-24 season, where he averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 39 games. Embiid's struggles on the court, as well as his unwillingness to play in back-to-back games, is a challenge that Philadelphia will need to overcome.

Their free agency signing, George, is off to a rough start to his 76er career. Like Embiid, even when on the court, George has not played at a high level. The 34-year-old forward is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

George has been very inefficient, shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from behind the arc. He has also faced injury issues once again, as he hyperextended his knee for the second time in a month.

George and Embiid's injury issues and inefficient play on the court have led to their slow start. Their other star, Maxey, has played the best out of the three and has returned from his injury.

Maxey is averaging 24.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. While these are great counting stats, Maxey has also been inefficient, shooting just 41.3 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from distance.

The 24-year-old guard is a true star, and his return should help stabilize the 76ers. Although Philadelphia is off to a rough start, they are only three and a half games out of a play-in spot. With how weak the Eastern Conference is, the 76ers have a chance to recover and make a push up the standings.

However, it won't be easy, as Philadelphia's big three haven't been able to be on the court consistently. Getting George and Embiid back healthy to develop chemistry alongside Maxey is pivotal for turning the season around.

Head coach Nick Nurse has a lot of work in front of him to get Philadelphia back on track. However, 76ers fans shouldn't give up hope, as on paper, this team is talented and should be among the contenders in the East.