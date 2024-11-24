The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a horrible 3-12 start this season, with both Paul George and Joel Embiid barely playing so far due to injuries. Because of their absences, others have had to step up, especially rookie Jared McCain and budding star Tyrese Maxey.

While Maxey's play is already expected given how well he performed in 2023-24, McCain has been a breath of fresh air. He's started the last five games for the Sixers and has averaged 26.6 points per night during that span. The former Duke standout is taking full advantage of an increased role and has especially thrived from long-range, draining 42.7% of his triples.

However, one NBA scout who spoke to Marc Stein is curious to see how McCain will do once opposing teams figure out how to defend his strengths:

“Timing and fit are everything sometimes. He has to play because of the Sixers' injuries and, like [Tyrese] Maxey in his rookie year, he's taking advantage of the opportunity. He's a better shooter and playmaker than many said about [McCain] in college, but a true test is coming. Let's see how he does once the scouting report on him gets more widely circulated.”

That will certainly be a test for the 76ers guard. He hasn't been in the league long enough for opponents to know exactly how to contain him. Overall, McCain is averaging 16.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 15 appearances. Once teams do learn his strengths and weaknesses, it will be interesting to see how McCain adapts to make sure he's still impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

Also, if the ex-Blue Devil continues to show out, it'll be very difficult for 76ers head coach Nick Nurse to decrease his minutes. It could be a good problem to have once PG is healthy.

Philly is back home on Sunday for a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.