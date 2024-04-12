The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Orlando Magic in a matchup with a lot of implications for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. The game on Friday night at 7:00 PM EST at the Wells Fargo Center could decide the fate of its competitors' spot in the playoff picture, so both sides should come into it extra motivated. As far as injury updates go, there is an extremely important one to watch out for. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
Is Joel Embiid playing in 76ers' matchup vs. Magic?
Embiid is listed as “questionable — left knee injury recovery” on the NBA injury report. The big man has played in four games since returning from a left meniscus injury that cost him 29 straight games. He missed one game, the second one of a back-to-back, but has since started working up his conditioning and familiarity on the court.
The 76ers are currently the seventh seed in the East. The Magic are the fifth seed. Both squads are looking to avoid the play-in tournament and earn an automatic playoff berth by finishing in the top six. With the Indiana Pacers sandwiched between them and the Miami Heat not too far behind, a loss in this game could entrench a team in the play-in.
Also listed as questionable for the 76ers are Kyle Lowry (left knee effusion) and KJ Martin (left great toe contusion). Both players missed Philly’s last game. Robert Covington remains out due to a left knee bone bruise. Tyrese Maxey, who was inactive last game, and De'Anthony Melton, who returned from a lengthy absence, are not currently listed.
For the Magic, Franz Wagner is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. The rising star forward has missed the last two games. Orlando has already lost the season series to Philly by losing in their prior two matchups but they could clinch the Southeast Division title with a win, which could be important for tiebreakers.
The question of whether Joel Embiid will play tonight has yet to be answered. Typically when Embiid is questionable, the big man goes through his pregame warm-up routine before his final status is decided. This story will be updated with any new information.