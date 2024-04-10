PHILADELPHIA — After a month of rehabbing a lingering back injury, De'Anthony Melton made his return to the court in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Detroit Pistons.
Melton has played in just five games since the New Year, missing the last 21 games after reaggravating a back injury in his third game following an 18-game absence. As the 76ers took care of business against the Pistons thanks to a monster Joel Embiid performance, Melton eased his way back into the game and contributed to the victory.
“I mean, throughout the whole process, it was a lot of ups and downs,” Melton said. “Some days, it was better than others. Definitely, there was a little doubt that crept into my mind. But I just tried to stay with it and every day, just take it moment by moment. And now we're here.”
Melton said the pain felt like “a pinch in my back” and that he felt it throughout his everyday life. Returning stronger, he added, was the most important aspect of his first game back.
De’Anthony Melton said the back pain he dealt with felt like getting pinched. He said he felt it in his everyday life, which tipped him off to how serious his injury was.
“Now I feel a lot better. I feel a lot stronger, too, and I think that’s the most important thing.” pic.twitter.com/3NuTY3YWKj
— Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) April 10, 2024
As Melton checked into the game for the first time, the Wells Fargo Center crowd greeted him with a warm ovation. In just under 16 minutes, he recorded five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals on 2-9 shooting. He said it felt “great” to get back out on the court with his teammates.
“It was great. I mean, he sucked today,” Embiid joked when asked about having Melton back, “but it was great to have him. He’s gonna be a big piece. As we’re getting healthy, just what he adds — shot-making ability, defense, a little bit of playmaking, another guard — I think he’s gonna help us a lot.”
De'Anthony Melton returns from injury in 76ers' win vs. Pistons
76ers head coach Nick Nurse was pleased with what he saw from Melton in his return. “I think the main thing, I thought he looked very good movement-wise,” he said. “I think he was springy and quick and stuff like that.”
Nurse pointed to Melton's poor shooting but acknowledged that after so much time off, it wasn’t too surprising. He was pleased with the “really good” shots he attempted, which included five catch-and-shoot three-point attempts, only one of which found the bottom of the net.
When he discussed his injury previously, Melton said that the rehab work focused on making sure the issue didn’t flare up again, which he did by taking things slower and making some tweaks to his treatment plan. Staying home on road trips when the 76ers traveled afforded him the space to take his recovery at his own pace. But it did leave him missing his teammates a lot.
“Man, I was so bored,” he said, “but I got to play a lot of video games, which wasn't that bad. When they came back, it was just a breath of fresh air, you know what I mean? It's like after spring break, you get back to school and you see all your friends' stuff, new fits, all that stuff. It just felt good to see their faces and joke with them and stuff like that.”
Melton's role with the team going forward is uncertain. With Tyrese Maxey occupying one starting guard spot and Kyle Lowry looking really good in the other spot, a bench role seems to be the most likely one in the cards. Nurse said that Melton could return to the starting lineup “at some point” but added that, because starting “almost automatically” sets a player up to play a minute count somewhere in the high 20s or low 30s at least, Melton won't be reinserted into that spot right away.
De'Anthony Melton making a return from such a stingy back injury is already a wonderful accomplishment. It's unclear what he'll give the 76ers in the playoffs but the fact that he is simply able to provide something is great news.