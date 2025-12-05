VJ Edgecombe came through in the clutch as he gifted fans with a game-winning shot in the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Edgecombe is going through the rookie season of his NBA career. He has shined as a full-time starter, providing consistent production on both sides of the ball while developing chemistry with star teammate Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.

They were up for an big matchup at home, hosting the Warriors. Even though Stephen Curry was absent due to injury, Philadelphia knew it wasn't going to get an easy win against an experienced Golden State squad.

The Warriors rallied as they took the game down to the wire. In the final seconds of the game, Maxey had the ball in his hands as he fired the shot. It was unsuccessful but Edgecombe reacted perfectly as he secured the ball and put it up, banking it off the glass as it went in. It gave Philadelphia the final lead of the game, gifting home fans an exciting win.

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played against Warriors

It was a huge play for VJ Edgecombe to pull off, helping the 76ers secure the 99-98 win over the Warriors.

Philadelphia got off to a hot start, taking a 30-10 lead after the first quarter. However, Golden State fought back as it rallied to take the lead in the final minutes of the game. Fortunately for the 76ers, Edgecombe came to the rescue in the nick of time.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Edgecombe. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. He shot 4-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 35 points and three rebounds, Joel Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds, while Quentin Grimes put up 12 points and six assists.

Philadelphia improved to a 12-9 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks while trailing the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics by 0.5 games.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Milwaukee Buck on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.