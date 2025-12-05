Quentin Grimes did not want to talk about his own line after the Philadelphia 76ers’ wild win over the Golden State Warriors. He wanted to talk about Dominick Barlow.

Asked postgame to describe Dominick Barlow’s impact, Quentin Grimes called him a “Swiss Army knife,” adding that Barlow rebounds, shoots, makes plays, and is “big time” for the 76ers. That sounds like standard teammate love until you check the box score. Barlow finished with 6 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal in 35 minutes via the ESPN Box Score, in Philadelphia’s 99-98 escape at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

It was not loud scoring. Dominick Barlow owned the glass with five offensive boards, kept extra possessions alive, and turned a few of those into quick hit passes for cutters and shooters. He also anchored the back line with those three blocks, including a couple of huge contests on drives that could have flipped momentum when the Warriors started to believe.

The night started like a blowout. The Philadelphia 76ers ripped off a 22-0 run in the first quarter, led 30-10 after one, and pushed the margin to 24 in the second behind Tyrese Maxey’s shot-making and a defense that forced Golden State into 4-of-25 shooting in the opening period. Maxey ended up with 35 points on 13-of-27 shooting, with 4-of-10 from deep and 5-of-5 at the line. Joel Embiid and Quentin Grimes chipped in 12 points each.

But the short-handed Golden State Warriors refused to go away. Playing without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler and losing Draymond Green to a right foot injury after just nine minutes, they leaned on Pat Spencer’s 16 points and De’Anthony Melton’s 14 in his season debut to storm back. A 15-0 fourth-quarter run and Spencer’s late three pushed Golden State ahead 98-94 before rookie VJ Edgecombe’s putback with 0.9 seconds left, and Maxey’s chase-down block at the horn saved Philadelphia.