The Golden State Warriors suffered one of their most humiliating moments of the Steve Kerr era on Thursday night. They posted a shockingly low 10 points in the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly's Tyrese Maxey outscored the entire Warriors himself with 12 points. Exploiting the absence of both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Sixers stormed ahead 30-10.

The Sixers handed the Warriors two unwanted distinctions. First, it was the lowest-scoring first quarter by any team this season. In addition, this was also the fewest points Golden State has ever scored in any quarter under Steve Kerr.

WARRIORS SCORE 10 PTS IN 1ST QUARTER AGAINST SIXERS 😳 That's their fewest in any quarter under Steve Kerr 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EbUkk7LCnE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

The 2025-26 season has been a difficult one for Golden State. They continue to hover around the Western Conference play-in line amid age-related injurie, and a revolving search for consistent contributors. Curry has delivered elite stretches when healthy. However, inconsistencies from the supporting cast and defensive slippage have undermined the Warriors' efforts to stay competitive. Thursday's 10-point quarter was marked by stagnant offense, missed open looks, and poor spacing. The Warriors' embarrassing play underscored the challenges Kerr faces in stabilizing an aging roster.

On the other end, Maxey continues to play like one of the NBA’s brightest superstars. Entering the game, 76ers guard averaged 32.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists through 20 games. His 12-point outburst in the opening quarter against Golden State reinforced his ascension into the MVP conversation. His performance also showcased his elite shot creation and improved playmaking as he carries a shorthanded Philadelphia squad in a tough Eastern Conference.