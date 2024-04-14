The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their regular season with an afternoon matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers look to pick up a win that could allow them to escape the play-in tournament. But there is an important injury update that will be important to look for ahead of the game, leaving viewers with a big question: is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Nets?
Is Joel Embiid playing in 76ers' regular-season finale vs. Nets?
Embiid is listed as “questionable — left knee injury recovery” on the NBA injury report.
A few minutes before halftime of the 76ers' previous game, a win over the Orlando Magic, Embiid seemed to aggravate his knee after landing uncomfortably on a layup attempt. He came out of the game to get examined in the locker room but wasn’t ruled out, though he did look less spry. Nick Nurse said that there was no damage revealed in his examination and that Embiid participated in the team's light practice on Saturday.
The 76ers have to defeat the Nets on Sunday in order to jump up into the Eastern Conference's sixth seed, allowing them to avoid the play-in tournament. They also need either the Indiana Pacers or the Magic to lose their respective games. The Pacers will host the Atlanta Hawks, who are already locked into the 10th seed, and the Magic will host the Milwaukee Bucks, who will try to win as they make an attempt to hang onto the second seed in the East.
Complete Eastern Conference Playoff and Play-In scenarios for tomorrow's games ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zGDZlqLTrU
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2024
Also appearing on the injury report for the 76ers are De'Anthony Melton (questionable — back injury recovery), KJ Martin (questionable — left great toe contusion) and Robert Covington (out — left knee bone bruise). Martin has missed the last two games and Covington will miss his 50th straight game.
The Nets have already ruled out the following players: Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons, Dennis Schroder, Dennis Smith Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Dariq Whitehead, Keita Bates-Diop and Jaylen Martin.
The question of whether Joel Embiid will play vs. the Nets is likely to remain unanswered until starting lineups are announced half an hour before tip-off. This story will be updated with an new information.