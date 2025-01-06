The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 P.M. EST to begin a three-game homestand. The Sixers wrapped up a road trip on Saturday and are looking to build a new winning streak following their blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. As is always the case, Philly has to keep an eye on the injury report. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Suns?

Embiid is once again listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture. Save for a back-to-back game against the Sacramento Kings on this past road trip, he has been listed as questionable but still played for the past handful of games. While it’s expected that he will continue playing to begin the homestand, there is a chance that he will be ruled out if one of his injuries acts up.

While Embiid has fortunately evaded the knee issues that plagued him to start the season, he still has other injuries to worry about, namely a face injury that requires him to wear a mask. Nonetheless, in his last five games, Embiid has averaged 30.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He's still one of the most dominant players in the NBA when he isn’t completely hobbled.

Several other 76ers are listed on the injury report. Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand sprain) and Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) are also listed as questionable while Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) remain out.

The Suns can focus more on their new starting lineup than their injuries because they only have one listed on the injury report. Royce O'Neale is out due to a left ankle sprain as Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic hit the bench in favor of Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee.