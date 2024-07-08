The Philadelphia 76ers have undergone a transformative previous season and current offseason, addressing several critical issues that plagued the team a year ago. A constant on the team in spite of this transformation is Joel Embiid, the franchise's cornerstone and reigning NBA MVP, who has candidly spoken about the wavering faith he experienced during the turbulent period following James Harden's trade demand.

A year ago, the team was mired in uncertainty. James Harden's trade request left a significant void, and Tyrese Maxey had not yet emerged as a bona fide star. Moreover, the 76ers' repeated failures to advance past the second round of the playoffs cast a shadow over their championship aspirations.

Amid this turmoil, Daryl Morey, the 76ers' president of basketball operations, urged patience, promising to construct a championship-caliber roster around Embiid.

Fast forward to the present, and Morey's meticulous planning has borne fruit. The 76ers' acquisition of nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency marks a significant milestone in the 76ers' rebuilding efforts. This move, facilitated by strategic trades and salary cap management, underscores the franchise's commitment to surrounding Embiid with top-tier talent.

In a revealing interview with ESPN, Embiid shared his thoughts on the franchise's journey and his personal doubts during this period.

“I'd be lying to say that patience wasn't tested,” Embiid confessed, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. He emphasized that his legacy is now defined by championships rather than individual accolades. “When you start thinking about what you want to be remembered as, you want to be remembered as someone that's won.”

The strategic plan to trade Harden only if it returned significant value ultimately paid off. Harden was sent to the LA Clippers, along with P.J. Tucker, in exchange for expiring contracts and draft capital. This trade cleared the cap space necessary to sign George, a move that has injected new life into the 76ers' roster.

Embiid expressed optimism about the new lineup, highlighting the potential synergy between himself, George, and Maxey.

“As far as the fit, it looks amazing,” Embiid remarked. He praised George's shooting ability and Maxey's versatility, noting how these skills complement his own strengths in the post.

Joel Embiid addresses the challenges that lie ahead as well

Despite the promising additions, Embiid is aware of the challenges that lie ahead. Both he and George have dealt with injuries throughout their careers, and integrating new players into the team will require time and effort. However, Embiid believes that the presence of George and the emergence of Maxey will alleviate some of the pressure on him to dominate every night.

Embiid's excitement is evident when he discusses the potential impact of the new roster.

“It makes me excited because I think that actually might keep me healthy,” he said. He envisions a scenario where he doesn't have to carry the scoring load every game, allowing him to focus on staying healthy for a deep playoff run.

The retention of key players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and the signings of Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon further bolster the 76ers' depth. Embiid acknowledged that while the team looks great on paper, the real test will come on the court.

“We've still got a long way to go,” he admitted. “But we still got to go on the court and make it work.”

As the 76ers prepare for the upcoming season, Embiid's candid reflections offer a glimpse into the mindset of a player determined to win a championship. The additions of George and other key players have rekindled hope for a successful campaign, but the journey to an NBA title is fraught with challenges.

Embiid is particularly excited about the potential to manage his workload better, allowing him to maintain peak performance when it matters most.

“There will be some nights where they got it going, and that's OK,” Embiid explained. “But if I have 10 or 15 [points], yeah, that's fine. But there's going to be some nights like that, and then there's also going to be some nights where I got it going. So it all evens out at the end of the day.”

“It feels like you're starting from scratch,” he said. “And I know there's going to be a lot of growing pains. But you just got to stick it together.”