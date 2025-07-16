Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has always been hard to read. He's part jester, part enigma, and at times, painfully honest. But behind the trolling, the one-liners, and the stone-faced media answers is a player deeply shaped by loss, distrust, and loneliness. That complex emotional makeup surfaced again during a rare moment of vulnerability when Embiid admitted to ESPN he shed a tear after watching Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton rupture his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

“I kind of shed a tear,” Embiid said. “Unbelievable.”

From the death of his younger brother to long stretches of isolation and injuries during his early years in America, the sight of Haliburton going down cut deeply. Embiid had kept his distance from the playoffs, too heartbroken from another lost season. Until Haliburton, a close friend, coaxed him to watch. But when Haliburton collapsed, so did Embiid’s desire to keep watching. He turned the TV off.

76ers superstar Joel Embiid's reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's injury speaks volumes

That reaction speaks volumes about how far Embiid has come, not just physically, but emotionally. The same player who once faked language barriers at Kansas and kept people at arm’s length is now publicly grieving for another star. In a league built on bravado, the 76ers star's empathy is rare.

His journey has been anything but typical. From arriving in the U.S. at 16, to enduring doubts from within the 76ers organization, to battling grief, pain, and public scrutiny, Embiid has quietly constructed one of the most improbable careers in modern NBA history. He’s been doubted, misunderstood, and sometimes vilified. But he’s also become the emotional core of a franchise starving for redemption.

Haliburton’s injury was more than just a setback for a fellow star. It was a painful reminder of how fragile the dream is. And for Embiid, it brought everything full circle. The heartbreak, the sacrifice, and the unshakable bond between players who’ve given everything to the game.