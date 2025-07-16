Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey addressed the ongoing contract negotiations with restricted free agent Quentin Grimes during a recent appearance on the PHLY Sixers Podcast. In a conversation with Kyle Neubeck, Devon Givens, and Derek Bodner, Morey acknowledged the difficulty of reaching a deal under the NBA’s current salary cap rules.

“I think [we’ll] continue to have discussions with his representation,” Morey said. “I do think the structure of the rules make it challenging for all sides. I think that’s pretty evident when you look around the league, everyone is sort of in the same boat. We’ll hopefully continue to work on it. I don’t have much of an update besides that.”

Grimes, 25, arrived in Philadelphia via a midseason trade from the Dallas Mavericks and quickly emerged as a reliable two-way contributor. In 28 appearances with the 76ers, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from three in 33.7 minutes per contest.

Grimes’ breakout performance in the second half of the season has reportedly increased his asking price to around $25 million annually. The 76ers, however, are not expected to offer a deal near that range. The team holds access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception — worth roughly $14 million — but utilizing it could trigger financial penalties depending on their proximity to the second tax apron.

Daryl Morey cites CBA challenges as Quentin Grimes deal stalls amid Sixers’ offseason moves

Morey’s comments appeared to hint at those limitations, underscoring how cap mechanics have impacted Grimes’ negotiations. League-wide, teams are facing similar complications in restricted free agency due to the constraints of the new collective bargaining agreement.

Philadelphia has had a measured offseason, beginning with the selection of V.J. Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Baylor is expected to add athleticism and scoring to the 76ers’ backcourt rotation.

The team also re-signed veterans Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon, opting to retain stability in its bench unit. However, the Sixers did lose Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks in free agency, thinning their frontcourt depth.

Grimes remains one of the 76ers’ most pressing offseason matters. While the franchise values his contributions, the financial terms and market dynamics have created a standoff. Whether the impasse leads to an eventual agreement, an offer sheet from another team, or a sign-and-trade scenario is still unclear.

With training camp approaching, Morey offered no specific timeline for a resolution but confirmed the organization remains in contact with Grimes’ representatives.

As Philadelphia continues its offseason planning, the outcome of Grimes’ restricted free agency will likely shape the final makeup of its 2025–26 roster.