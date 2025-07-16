The Philadelphia 76ers hardly broke a sweat in their win over the Washington Wizards, 74-58, in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

After a slow start, the 76ers outscored the Wizards, 26-17, in the second quarter to take control of the game. The team never looked back and notched its first win after back-to-back losses in the summer tournament.

Justin Edwards led the scoring for Philadelphia with 17 points on top of eight rebounds, while VJ Edgecombe finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Johni Broome chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Broome had a solid game in front of his longtime mentor, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who was in attendance at the Thomas & Mack Center. Pearl was interviewed during the game and was asked about NBA legend and Tigers icon Charles Barkley's remark that Broome is the greatest Auburn player ever. As always, Pearl offered a generous response.

“That's because Charles recognizes championships and he recognizes rings,” Pearl said. “But how humble and hungry that is for Charles Barkley—we're talking about one of the 25 (greatest) players to ever play the game—to say that Johni Broome is the best player, and he doesn't want me arguing with him about it. Because two SEC championships, National Player of the Year, and Final Four. I agree with Charles, he's (Broome) had the greatest impact of anybody in Auburn basketball history.”

"I agree with Charles [Barkley], he's had the greatest impact of anybody in Auburn basketball history." 🙌 Auburn HC Bruce Pearl and @laurenjbara caught up to talk about Johni Broome and his journey to the NBA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/T6lHZ5DFNJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 16, 2025

As the outspoken coach mentioned, Broome led the Tigers to the Final Four in this year's NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual champion Florida. In his final season, he averaged career-highs of 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year was drafted by the 76ers as the 35th overall pick. Pearl, who has always expressed great support for his players, said the Sixers won't regret their decision.

“They're getting a great teammate. He wants to win and he wants to compete,” said the four-time SEC Coach of the Year. “I think it's important for coaches to continue to come and support their players even if they have no more eligibility. We would not be in the Final Four without Johni Broome. There's no better way to say thank you to him and his family than to keep coaching him.”