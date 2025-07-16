Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is still in recovery from injury, and he isn’t mincing words this summer. As the team enters a pivotal offseason, the 2023 MVP is making one thing clear: Joel Embiid will return from injury on his own terms. In a candid interview conducted in late June, Embiid shared that he's shifting his approach.

“We’re not going to push anything,” he said. “For my whole career, I felt like we never took that approach.” The message? After years of rushing back and playing through pain, Embiid is drawing a line.

This change in mindset comes amid broader changes within the Sixers organization. Philadelphia’s front office, led by Daryl Morey, is working to retool the roster around Embiid and newly re-signed All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Last week, Morey said he was “hopeful” Embiid would be ready for training camp in September. But the big man offered a more measured response.

“We don’t have a timeline,” Embiid said. “Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Article Continues Below

Asked if the team supports his more cautious strategy, Embiid didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts. “I don’t know how they feel,” he admitted. “The only thing I’d say is, this is a business. It’s all about the results. If I come back early enough and I’m still not myself, guess what? You’re not winning any games.”

Embiid’s tone reflects the pressure surrounding the Sixers, who have yet to break through to the NBA Finals during his tenure. Now 31, with another knee rehab underway, Joel Embiid is prioritizing long-term health and recovery over short-term optics.

Philadelphia fans have grown accustomed to the “Trust the Process” mantra. But in 2025, Joel Embiid is asking for something different: patience, even if it means waiting longer to see the 76ers franchise star back on the court.

And if that patience pays off? The Sixers might finally have their best shot at the crown.