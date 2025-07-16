The Philadelphia 76ers are currently entering a 2025-26 NBA season in which the Eastern Conference appears to be wide open thanks to a slew of injuries to various stars. The only probelm is that the 76ers have perpetual injury concerns of their own, mostly centered around Joel Embiid, who spent the majority of last season on the sidelines.

Recently, 76ers general manager Daryl Morey stopped by the PHLY Sixers Podcast and gave a somewhat positive update on Embiid's status heading into the upcoming year.

“What we're hearing from the early returns on his rehab is that he's working very hard,” said Morey. “I think it's going to be hard to have anything tangible for the fans until you see him out there in training camp, see him out there in early preseason games. Like I think until that time it's going to be a little hard to have anything for the fans to see tangible, but I don’t know how to do better except that.”

Even if Embiid is healthy by the start of the season, it would appear likely that the 76ers take a load management approach with their star in the hopes of having him ready for the playoffs (should they get there).

The clock is ticking for the 76ers

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both on the wrong side of 30 years old, and Tyrese Maxey can't really be referred to as a “young player” for too much longer, putting a definitive clock on the 76ers' window to compete with Embiid manning the paint.

The good news for Philadelphia is that they have picked up some solid young pieces in the last two drafts in Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, both of whom figure to give the 76ers some backcourt depth moving forward. They could also be building blocks for the team if they were to ever enter a rebuild.

Still, for an era that started out with so much promise in the mid-2010s, it would be highly disappointing if the 76ers don't get at least one more healthy run at things in the playoffs.