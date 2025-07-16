The Philadelphia 76ers are currently entering a 2025-26 NBA season in which the Eastern Conference appears to be wide open thanks to a slew of injuries to various stars. The only probelm is that the 76ers have perpetual injury concerns of their own, mostly centered around Joel Embiid, who spent the majority of last season on the sidelines.

Recently, 76ers general manager Daryl Morey stopped by the PHLY Sixers Podcast and gave a somewhat positive update on Embiid's status heading into the upcoming year.

“What we're hearing from the early returns on his rehab is that he's working very hard,” said Morey. “I think it's going to be hard to have anything tangible for the fans until you see him out there in training camp, see him out there in early preseason games. Like I think until that time it's going to be a little hard to have anything for the fans to see tangible, but I don’t know how to do better except that.”

Even if Embiid is healthy by the start of the season, it would appear likely that the 76ers take a load management approach with their star in the hopes of having him ready for the playoffs (should they get there).

The clock is ticking for the 76ers

Article Continues Below
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both on the wrong side of 30 years old, and Tyrese Maxey can't really be referred to as a “young player” for too much longer, putting a definitive clock on the 76ers' window to compete with Embiid manning the paint.

The good news for Philadelphia is that they have picked up some solid young pieces in the last two drafts in Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, both of whom figure to give the 76ers some backcourt depth moving forward. They could also be building blocks for the team if they were to ever enter a rebuild.

Still, for an era that started out with so much promise in the mid-2010s, it would be highly disappointing if the 76ers don't get at least one more healthy run at things in the playoffs.

More Philadelphia 76ers News
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center
76ers’ Joel Embiid knows who leaked details of heated Tyrese Maxey confrontationJackson Stone ·
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) talks during a break in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers news: Joel Embiid drops heartbreaking James Harden revelation ‘no one knows’Benedetto Vitale ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after the game at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers’ Joel Embiid admits he ‘shed a tear’ over Tyrese Haliburton injuryEvan Dammarell ·
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center.
Joel Embiid’s stern message to 76ers amid offseason changesYasmin Edañol ·
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a free throw during the first quarter at Amway Center.
76ers’ Joel Embiid doubles down on shoving columnist over late brotherMalik Brown ·
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts with Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) after the game at Wells Fargo Center.
76ers’ Paul George puts Hornets on blast for being losersEvan Dammarell ·