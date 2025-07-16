Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid could be one of the NBA’s most polarizing players, and his latest comments may only add fuel to the fire.

ESPN’s Dotun Akintoye recently profiled Embiid and dared to ask the former MVP about some unflattering media narratives that have followed his career.

When asked about the narrative that he makes too many excuses, Embiid fired back with a valid question of his own.

“It's not making excuses. When you're hurt every year and everybody knows it, it's the truth,” Embiid said. “Now, do you believe, if he was 100 percent does he have what it takes to have a chance at winning? I think a lot of people believe that because I've shown it in the regular season when I was healthy.”

Embiid only played 19 games last season due to a knee injury. The seven-time All-Star underwent surgery in April, and hopes to be back for the start of the upcoming season. But, injuries have been a source of frustration as it pertains to the 31-year-old’s postseason track record.

“What if I did this and I was like, ‘You know what? I'm just going to chill all season and coast and average 25? Or 20.' And in the playoffs, I go average 30,” said Embiid. “Would that make me look great? Probably. If I went from averaging 23 to 30 — A playoff riser. Oh, my God. Joel Jordan. Whatever.”

The Cameroon native also disagreed with the narrative that he cares too much about individual accolades.

“If you are in a position to win an MVP, I don't care who you are, you're going after it because I never believed I would be in this position, first of all,” Embiid said. “Second of all, when I got in the league I thought, ‘Yeah, maybe I'll have a chance to be a great defensive player.' I never thought I was going to be this good offensively.”

While he vehemently disagreed with some media portrayals, Embiid was honest when asked about the narrative that he has not shown the intangibles required to lead.

“No one is a winner until they've done it. I'm fine with that narrative because I haven't done it,” Embiid said. “Charles Barkley, great player, right? But he never won. [Allen Iverson] never won. … But that doesn't mean they weren't great. They were amazing.”

The 76ers are hoping that Joel Embiid will be healthy this upcoming season, and it appears as though he will be ready to debunk the narratives surrounding his legacy.