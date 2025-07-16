It was a turbulent 2024-25 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who saw their free agent signing of Paul George crash and burn in spectacular fashion, as he, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey only played 15 games with one another. The silver lining for the 76ers was that they got the third pick in this year's draft, which they used to select Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe.

One of the lowest moments of last season for the 76ers was a reported heated argument between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey regarding Embiid's alleged habit of showing up late to team meetings and things of that nature.

When that story got out to the media, Embiid said that “Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s—.”

Now, Embiid is revealing that he was indeed able to track down the source, per Dotun Akintoye of ESPN.

“I know who leaked it,” said Embiid. “…but I'm not going to — the past is the past. The one thing I'll say is, it's hard being around people that do those sorts of stuff. That goes back to the trust thing. Once you cross that — you can't expect me to be part of a team meeting again. That's just not going to happen.”

Embiid did not reveal who the source was but did cryptically add that “There's a chance they're still around.”

Can the 76ers turn it around?

In theory, the 76ers may be the most talented team in the East next season considering the injury-riddled state of the conference. However, injuries are arguably a bigger caveat for the 76ers than any other team in the NBA, and fans will have to see Embiid, George, and Maxey stay healthy for a prolonged stretch in order to believe it.

The good news for the 76ers is that they have a strong collection of young guard talent in Jared McCain and Edgecombe, who should provide some complementary scoring and playmaking for a team that could certainly use the help in those departments.

Philadelphia's season is slated to get underway in October.