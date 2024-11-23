The Philadelphia 76ers ruled Joel Embiid out for their Friday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, joining Paul George on the list of inactive players. Embiid will also miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team said in an in-game update.

“Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee,” the 76ers announced. “In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatment and further updates on his status will be provided early next week.”

Embiid was added to the injury report on the morning of Friday's game against the Nets, being listed as questionable due to “left knee injury management.” Nick Nurse said that his status would be determined after warm-ups but, according to PHLY Sports' Kyle Neubeck, Embiid didn’t take the court before the game.

Guerschon Yabusele started in Embiid's place against the Nets after he played in each of Philly's last three games. In those games, Embiidc played between 31 and 36 minutes in each and averaged 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.7 turnovers per game while shooting just 42.6 percent from the field.

Embiid has looked far below his usual standard to start the 2024-25 season, which is common when he doesn’t play for long stretches but is nonetheless worrisome as he manages a tricky knee issue. He has not seemed comfortable exploding off the knee, becoming easier to guard and move around for opposing defenses. Of the Sixers' first 16 games of the season, Embiid will only play in four and not have a single win.

George will also be out on Sunday after hyperextending his left knee in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The 76ers came into their matchup with the Nets with an NBA-worst 2-12 record.