Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey needed help in the kitchen and turned to social media for advice on how to use a manual can opener. After Maxey detailed an ‘amazing' workout with LeBron James, he couldn't open a can of food for his dogs. Tyrese hilariously came forward with his struggles on Instagram live as his growing frustration apparently reached a boiling point of broadcasting himself on social media.

Maxey admits he doesn't typically open cans while pleading for help on his Instagram live.

“Normally, the chef helps me use the can opener for my dogs,” Maxey said. “Tell me what I need to do. Somebody on here, help me out. Show me how to work this thing.”

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey asked viewers on his IG Live how to use a can opener 😅 (via @TyreseMaxey)pic.twitter.com/Wnhq7ItNwQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2025

Without his chef, Maxey couldn't work the can opener as fans tuned in laughed at the 76ers guard's struggles to use it. He can't believe how difficult it is, while most fans couldn't believe he had no idea how to use it.

76ers' Tyrese Maxey details offseason workout with LeBron James

Article Continues Below

With an eager third overall pick VJ Edgecombe ready to begin his NBA career, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to take on more of a leadership role in 2025-26 without a can opener, of course. While 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid nurses a torn meniscus in his left knee, Maxey will lead the ship of a young talented Sixers squad, including Jared McCain, who's entering his second season.

Perhaps it's why Maxey worked out with Lakers All-Star LeBron James, of which he said he learn a lot amidst joint summer workouts.

“I think the biggest thing is for me and what I can take from him is just his passion for the game,” Maxey told ClutchPoints. “Like, I'm extremely passionate. I love basketball. Anytime I can do anything that pertains to basketball, I want to do it. But this man is going on like Year 23 and he was working out and talking and involved like it was probably Year five for him, you know what I'm saying?

“And that's amazing to see. I think anybody who's able to watch him, not just work out but play should feel honored because it's amazing,” Maxey concluded.

While 76ers veteran forward Paul George returns for another season, Maxey, a one-time All-Star, still has plenty of room to grow among the Sixers' young core. 76ers forward Justin Edwards is also entering his second season alongside McCain, who was a Rookie of the Year candidate before suffering a torn meniscus.