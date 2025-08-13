Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said he is “not sure” whether star center Joel Embiid will be ready for training camp, despite sharing an optimistic update on the former MVP’s progress.

Speaking to Brian T. Smith of talkSPORT during the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Europe camp in Manchester, Nurse acknowledged that while Embiid is working hard in his recovery, questions remain about his availability for the start of the 2025–26 season.

“All the news is positive,” Nurse told Smith. “I know he's working very, very hard and I think things look good. Whether he's ready for training camp or not, I think there's maybe a lot more decisions than that to make before we get there. But our main thing is that he's healthy to play and play to his nearest capabilities, because he's awesome, no doubt about that.”

Embiid, 31, appeared in just 19 games last season as the 76ers fell to a 24–58 record and missed the playoffs. It marked Philadelphia’s worst finish since the 2016–17 season. The six-time All-NBA selection averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from the field in 30.2 minutes per contest.

The 2024–25 campaign was among Embiid’s most limited seasons since entering the league, adding to a lengthy injury history. Despite those setbacks, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has compiled an impressive résumé, including seven All-Star appearances, three All-Defensive Team selections, and two NBA scoring titles.

Uncertainty surrounds Joel Embiid’s health ahead of 76ers training camp

Nurse’s remarks follow a report last week from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, who wrote that “there is a growing concern that [Embiid] will not be ready for the start of training camp,” according to league sources.

“Embiid has struggled getting back on the court this offseason,” Siegel reported. “Although word from Philadelphia surrounding the star center continues to be optimistic, and they expect him to return to MVP form, everyone else around the league does not share the same belief.”

Concerns about Embiid’s long-term durability have been amplified by recent commentary from veteran Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey. In a segment on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pompey speculated that Embiid’s physical struggles may be weighing on his outlook for the remainder of his career.

“I think Joel may know that the end is near, and this is just me saying, and it’s kind of like explaining to people what he’s been going through,” Pompey said. “Rarely do you have a guy tell you how much pain and how much they’re going through.”

While the organization maintains a hopeful tone, the uncertainty surrounding Embiid’s health casts a shadow over the Sixers’ preparations for the upcoming season. Training camp is set to begin in the fall, and no official timeline has been given for Embiid’s return.