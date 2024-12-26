It was a huge win for the Philadelphia 76ers as they triumphed over the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day where after a rough start to the season, this moment could have brought the team back in the spotlight. The day for fans was a rollercoaster as they had to witness 76ers star Joel Embiid twist his ankle in pre-game warmups, but he would eventually start the game as he spoke about his expectations for the rest of the group.

Despite the injury scare where he misstepped on a security guard's foot before the game, he would finish the game with 27 points on eight for 15 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. Embiid would say that Philadelphia has a “high ceiling” and even the victory over Boston was not their “best basketball” according to ESPN.

“We got a high ceiling,” Embiid said. “It's all about us putting it together…I don't think that was close to our best basketball, but we got a pretty good chance. So it's all about looking for some luck, and staying healthy.”

Another huge part of the 76ers win was Caleb Martin as Embiid would even say, calling him the “Boston Killer” which isn't a new name. Martin has had some electric performances with the Miami Heat facing the Celtics in the playoffs like in the Eastern Conference Finals series in 2023. He finished Wednesday with 23 points on eight for 11 shooting, seven of nine from deep.

“I know how they're going to go out and guard me,” Martin said. “I know who's going to be guarding me. I know what shots I'm going to have, and I have to take those no matter what.”

76ers look much different now compared to the rough start to the season

It was also a sensational performance by 76ers star Tyrese Maxey who led both teams with 33 points on 12 for 23 shooting, including three of nine from deep, to go along with 12 assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 41 minutes. He said after the game that the team feels different than how it was a few weeks ago.

“A lot different,” Maxey said. “A lot different. But I said it back then, just give us some time. It was difficult because guys were in and out and we finally thought that we were going to have everybody playing. I got hurt. That sucks. You know what I mean? I had a little rhythm going a little bit and then I get hurt and then we got to restart, figure it all out. I come back, Joel gets hurt. We got to figure it all out again.

“I think the biggest thing that we've really done is we've come together a lot more. I feel like we had a lot of new guys. I don't know how many new people we have, like seven or something like that, and it's difficult. You don't know how you want to play. You don't know what combinations go with each other. I think we're finally figuring that out.”

After the rough start, they have won eight of their last 11 games as they are now 11-17 on the season which puts them 11th in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia next plays the Utah Jazz on Saturday, looking for three straight wins.