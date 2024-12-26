The Philadelphia 76ers took another step towards turning their season around with a big, 118-114 win against the defending champ Boston Celtics. The 76ers have now won seven of their last ten games and continue to creep up the standings in the Eastern Conference. During the 76ers win, Tyrese Maxey reached Christmas Day numbers that only Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has reached, as per StatMuse.

During the 76ers’ Christmas Day win against the Celtics, Tyrese Maxey finished with 33 points, 12 assists, three steals and three made three-point shots. Only Luka Doncic has reached those stats on a Christmas Day game.

Maxey also contributed four rebounds and one blocked shot while shooting 12-of-23 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in a team-high 41 minutes.

Following the win, the 76ers improved to 11-17 and are now only one game back of play-in position in the East standings. This was only the sixth game that the 76ers’ ‘Big 3’ of Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George have all played together. The team is now 4-2 when all three are in the lineup.

Each of the 76ers Big 3 have dealt with various injury issues, including Maxey who was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Maxey was sidelined for six games earlier in the season but since returning he has been on a tear. In the 21 games he played in coming into Christmas Day, he had been averaging 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field, 33.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When the 76ers signed Paul George in free agency this offseason, they were thought to be contenders in the East. Last season, the 76ers had to go through the play-in, knocking off the Miami Heat and grabbing the 7th seed in the East, only to fall to the New York Knicks in the first round.