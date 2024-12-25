As Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was ejected in the last contest against the San Antonio Spurs, he almost suffered an injury scare once again in the pre-game warmups before the Christmas Day matchup facing the Boston Celtics. With Embiid's health always in question, there was video of the incident as he was trying a step-back shot from deep, but missteped and fell as he proceeded to hold his ankle.

There is no doubt fans had some concern when seeing the video by “NBAExtra” on X, formerly Twitter, but Embiid would start the game against the Celtics as it's currently in play, so the injury didn't appear to be serious.

Expand Tweet

It has been a frustrating year for Embiid as those aforementioned injury concerns were present at the start of the season. So far, the 76ers big-man has played eight games before the Christmas Day game against the Celtics where he has averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from three-point range.

76ers and Joel Embiid in the process of turning around the season

Up to Embiid's standards, this season has been a far cry to what he is truly capable of as looking at last season before his injuries, he had monstrous numbers where he averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He would also add close to two blocks per game and shot 52.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

There is still a lot of season left for the 76ers as they deal with injuries it has been rare to see their very own big three together as it consists of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Fans hope the team closes the season strong or turn around soon as they are currently 10-17 before the Christmas Day game which puts them 12th in the Eastern Conference.

However, there are some positives for the team as despite having a rough start of 3-14, they are 7-3 in their last 10 games so they could be making a timely turning point as they have championship aspirations. Philadelphia would be eliminated by the New York Knicks in six games.