Jayson Tatum did not even try to hide it; he completely lost it. Boston Celtics star Tatum was on a Twitch Stream with Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris when the conversation turned to the 2017-18 Celtics. Tatum called that squad “the most fun basketball team” he has been on. Then the Morris twins started cooking the Philadelphia 76ers over the Markelle Fultz trade, and Tatum could only sit there and laugh.

“WTF… Sixers still haven’t recouped from that sh*t,” one of the Morris brothers joked, as relayed by Celtics beat reporter Daniel Donabedian on X.

Jayson Tatum said the 2017-18 Celtics might’ve been the “most fun basketball team” he’s been on He then couldn’t hold in his laughter when the Morris twins joked about the C’s swindling the 76ers with the Markelle Fultz pick: “WTF…Sixers still haven’t recouped from that sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/yTfKfc8vuf — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 4, 2025

Of course, they are not wrong. The 76ers traded up to No. 1 in 2017 to draft Markelle Fultz. The Celtics slid back, grabbed Jayson Tatum at No. 3, and walked away with the best player in the deal and extra draft capital. Eight years later, Boston still has its franchise wing; Philadelphia is still trying to piece together what comes next.

Tatum is stuck in rehab mode right now. The three-time All-NBA forward is still recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered in last year’s playoffs. Reports say he remains maniacal about his rehab, attacking every day, even when the Celtics have time off.

Boston has learned how to survive without him. The Celtics improved to 12-9 after a 123-117 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, riding 42 points from Jaylen Brown and 22 from Derrick White via the ESPN Box Score. Still, every update on Tatum’s recovery sparks talk that he might return before the end of the 2025-26 season, despite the usual yearlong timeline for an Achilles tear.

So you get why Jayson Tatum is laughing. The Celtics “swindled” the 76ers in 2017, then built a title contender around the guy Philly passed on. Now, even as Tatum rehabs, Boston keeps stacking wins, and the Sixers slander keeps writing itself.