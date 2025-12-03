Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George isn’t hiding from the reality of his slow start. Following the 76ers’ win over the Washington Wizards, the veteran forward opened up about his form, conditioning, and recent struggles, offering a candid assessment of where he stands just seven games into the season.

George finished with a solid performance against Washington, including a strong shooting night from deep, going 3-of-5 from three-point range, a noticeable uptick after an uneven stretch to open the season.

Paul George is on the board early in this one 🎯

pic.twitter.com/gJHhlULO8I — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through his first six games, George had connected on just 35.3% from beyond the arc, a number below his usual efficiency and one that added to questions about rhythm and readiness.

Still, despite signs of progress, George acknowledged he’s far from where he wants to be. “It’s getting there,” George said multiple times postgame when asked about his shot. “I just got to get my legs under me, get a little bit stronger. I just feel like my legs aren’t as strong as they need to be.”

The 35-year-old admitted that fatigue has played a role in the inconsistency. “Kind of feeling training camp legs a little bit,” he continued. “First couple of games, I was just getting my legs and everything. But I don’t know, just a little fatigued for some reason.”

Article Continues Below

The Sixers are still figuring out their new dynamic with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George finally sharing the floor, and early indications show there’s chemistry to build and roles to define.

While shooting slumps happen, George’s durability remains the major storyline. With his recent history of injuries, teams and analysts alike are watching closely, especially as Philadelphia eyes long-term contending plans with him beside Embiid and Maxey.

Still, for now, the Sixers are encouraged.

George is trending upward, his confidence appears intact, and Tuesday night’s performance hinted that the All-Star version of Paul George may not be far off.

If his conditioning catches up to his skill level, and the rhythm fully returns, the Sixers could soon see the elite two-way force they expected when they brought him to Philadelphia.